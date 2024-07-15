Woman breaks up with boyfriend after he buys lingerie for female best friend

Support truly

A woman has revealed she broke up with her boyfriend after he purchased lingerie for his female best friend.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the woman explained how close her boyfriend is to his friends, along with his usual practice of playing pranks on them. The poster noted that her boyfriend’s female best friend, named Claire, was always friendly with her, which is why a recent prank threw her off.

She explained that her boyfriend and his friends got involved in an “escalated prank fight” and she wanted to be left out of it, which he agreed to at the time. “Claire, my boyfriend, and another friend Kyle (27 M), even had a huge throwing ‘water-balloons’ fight in Kyle’s backyard. Then my boyfriend got pranked with dye in his body wash. Then Kyle got pranked by Claire, something about whipping cream and oven mitts,” her post read.

However, her boyfriend’s next move was to put a red lace set of lingerie in her bedroom, clarifying that the act made her uncomfortable.

“I said it was a tacky prank, and why would he buy lingerie? None of the previous pranks have been of this kind, and it makes me really uncomfortable. I also felt like if I was Claire, I would feel gross about it. But my boyfriend got mad and defensive and told me Claire is ‘cool like that’, and she would think it’s funny. I admit, I get a bit weirded out when he calls Claire ‘extremely beautiful’ and jokes about how she was always been ‘way out of his league,’” the post detailed.

Despite never feeling jealous of Claire, she still thought that the prank went too far, telling her boyfriend that it was “wrong.” They ended up getting into a fight, which resulted in her telling him she wanted to end the relationship.

Her boyfriend dismissed the idea, claiming that she was being “too conservative” and that he never did anything to make her feel insecure. “Claire called me and said that she and my bf have been friends for a long time, and ‘inside jokes’ are just that, and I’ll learn with more age,” the woman wrote on Reddit, noting their four-year age difference.

“My best friend is supportive of me no matter what I do, but I have started to feel like I’m blowing this out of proportion. My boyfriend says that the fact that he told me and didn’t hide it from me shows that I’m the problem. I have started to feel like I’ve blown this out of proportion and maybe it’s my fault I can’t take a joke,” the post concluded.

After posting, many people took to the comments to explain that they didn’t think the woman was overreacting.

“How is buying lingerie and putting it in someone’s room a prank? ‘You’ll learn with age’ - there’s a four year difference between you and Claire. Does she think in four years you’ll somehow think buying lingerie is acceptable and somehow can be considered a prank,” one comment began.

“Girl, I’m in my 40s and I can tell you right now, that would never be an acceptable inside joke or prank. And you bf telling you you’re the problem ‘because he didn’t hide it’ from you is just plain trying to manipulate/gaslight you. You don’t need him to agree to dump his a**. You deserve better.”

“Your boyfriend said he thinks Claire is extremely beautiful and way out of his league. He would not have bought her red, lacy lingerie if he did not think of her in a sexual way. Would he prank one of his guy friends with a sexy G-string? I doubt it,” another commenter agreed.

“Even as a prank, buying someone sexy lingerie is suggestive. I would be ticked off by it, too. It’s very condescending of Claire to suggest you’re just being immature. I’m betting she wouldn’t like it if her boyfriend bought that for another woman.”