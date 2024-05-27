Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter ‘drops Pitt from surname’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne is thought to have dropped Pitt from her surname, according to the printed programme of her current play.

Vivienne, 15, is part of the production team of the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, alongside her Oscar-winning mother, Jolie.

However, according to a Playbill leaflet, the teenager is listed as Vivienne Jolie, rather than Jolie-Pitt as the actors’ six children have previously been known.

The document was first seen by US publication People. It is currently unclear whether Vivienne’s name change is a permanent, legal adjustment, or a professional choice.

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Jolie and Pitt for comment.

This follows the former couple’s daughter Zahara, 19, being introduced in her university’s sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie last year, also excluding her adoptive father’s surname.

Reports of strained relations between Pitt, 60, and his children have been swirling in the years since he and Jolie, 48, split in 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne and Brad Pitt ( Getty )

Jolie is said to have filed for divorce after an incident on a September 2016 private flight from France to Los Angeles.

The court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. The filing also states that, at one point, “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Pitt vehemently denied the claims at the time, and he was never charged following an investigation into allegations of abuse on the 2016 flight.

Last November, Jolie and Pitt’s son Pax, 20, was alleged to have called Pitt a “world class a**hole” and “f***ing awful human being” in a scathing Father’s Day post on his private Instagram account, three years prior.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ( Getty Images )

“You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” Pax allegedly wrote alongside a picture of Pitt accepting the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020, for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood.

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” the teenager continued.

Earlier this year, Jolie’s lawyers claimed that “Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip”, but noted that the flight “marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well”, causing the Salt star to leave the relationship immediately.

As well as Vivienne, Zahara and Pax, Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 22, Shiloh, 18 and Vivienne’s twin brother, 15-year-old Knox.