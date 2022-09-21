Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt says that ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow is still a “dear friend” and, this week, shared how she inspired him to start his own skincare line.

The 58-year-old actor discussed the unveiling of his genderless skincare brand, Le Domaine, during a recent interview with British Vogue. When asked how he felt about star-front businesses in general, Pitt claimed that while celebrities have been “called a sell out” for starting their own companies, that’s not necessarily the case anymore.

“I really think the hip-hop guys changed all of that,” he said. “They made it okay—even cool—to spread your wings a bit, to try some other things. And now it’s really exciting that you can, you know, explore other corners [of your creativity] like the old Renaissance artists in a way.”

The Fight Club star noted how “exciting” it is to see celebrities “explore other corners” of “creativity” and even praised Paltrow for all the work that she’s done with her lifestyle brand, Goop. He also divulged that they’ve maintained a close friendship over the years.

“And I love what Gwyneth’s done [with Goop],” he said. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her.”

He also credited the Iron Man star for helping him with his own skincare routine, adding: “In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”

The two actors worked together on the 1995 film, Se7en, and started dating shortly after. They were also briefly engaged before announcing their split in 1997.

In June, Paltrow and Pitt did a joint interview for Goop where they reflected on their friendship. While reminiscing with her ex, Paltrow said that her late father, Bruce Paltrow, was really happy about her ‘90s engagement with the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she explained.

While Paltrow expressed that she and Pitt “didn’t get married, unfortunately,” he noted that “everything” still worked out the way it was supposed to, prompting Paltrow to agree and note how happy she is with her current husband.

“I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” Paltrow joked, as she married television writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

In the interview, the pair went on to express their appreciation for each other, as the actor said: “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now…And I do love you.”

Paltrow agreed and responded: “I love you so much.”