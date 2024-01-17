Brad Pitt’s former roommate reveals actor’s ‘disgusting’ shower habit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brad Pitt’s former roommate Jason Priestley has made a shocking revelation about the actor’s hygiene habits.

The 54-year-old Canadian actor, famously known for his role as Brandon Walsh on the 90’s TV series Beverly Hills, 90210, appeared on Live! With Kelly and Mark on 16 January. While speaking to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Priestley discussed what it was like to live with the Oscar winner before they were famous.

The Private Eyes star explained that he was living with Pitt and one other roommate in a two-bedroom apartment located “in a really crappy part” of Los Angeles.

When asked by Ripa what the Fight Club actor was like as a roommate, Priestley admitted that Pitt wasn’t “as bad” as his other roommate, “who was an absolute disaster”. However, Pitt wasn’t the best when it came to his hygiene.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” Priestley said. “I think about it now and I’m like: ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?’”

As for who would go the longest, he revealed that Pitt was always the winner, adding: “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

The actor previously revealed in his 2015 memoir, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, that he first met Pitt when their third roommate let him sleep in Priestley’s bed while he was away. “We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer - the kind that came in white cans labeled ‘beer’ - and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley wrote in the book. “We were all broke.”

Unsurprisingly, Pitt landed his breakout role starring in the 1991 film Thelma and Louise, while Priestly began his years-long career on 90210 in 1990. In an interview with HuffPost in 2014, Priestly admitted that the former roommates “sort of lost touch with each other” as they found success in the entertainment industry.

Nevertheless, he still has many amusing stories to share from his time living with the future Hollywood icon. During a 2019 appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Priestley recalled the present that Pitt had gifted him and several of their friends for Christmas in 1989.

“So we all showed up at this party to exchange Christmas gifts and of course we all had bottles of Jack Daniel’s and cartons of cigarettes,” he said at the time. “Brad had come back from visiting his family in Missouri and he brought us all Bibles. Our names were [engraved] - they were really nice. I’ve still got mine, it’s at home on my bookshelf.”