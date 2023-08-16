Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People are still talking about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship despite it ending more than 15 years ago.

When the couple tied the knot in 2000, not much was revealed about the nuptials, except for reports that there were around 200 guests in attendance in Malibu, and that the pair tied the knot surrounded by 50,000 roses, tulips, and other flowers at Pitt’s request.

Given the number of live music performances and celebrities in attendance, a report from Brides estimated that the wedding likely cost the couple around $1m.

Nearly two decades after the five-year marriage came to an end, a guest has given fans an inside look at the lavish wedding. Michael Rapaport spoke to Andy Cohen on the Watch What Happens Live podcast to share his takes on the Real Housewives franchise when he casually let information about the wedding slip.

“I’m looking into the camera about this…I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, they had a wall of caviar,” he said. Rapaport said he had so much at the wedding that he still had some of it leftover, 23 years later.

Cohen was shocked to hear the news, as he asked the actor: “How have you been on this show 87 times and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” Rapaport seemed casual about the topic, as he replied: “Well, we dropped it now, and I’m still eating the caviar from there - I was shoving it down.”

He went on to share further details about the nuptials, as he explained that Billy Preston performed at the wedding, adding that there was “a lot of bucks there”.

As lavish as the wedding may have been, it didn’t stop the couple from getting divorced in 2005, just five years after getting married. Aniston opened up about the divorce in September 2005 during an interview with Vanity Fair, where she said that she went through “many stages of grief”.

“It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way - cracks you open to feeling,” she told the outlet. “When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.”

At the time, rumours circulated that the couple had broken up because Aniston refused to have children, a claim she put to an end in an interview with Allure last year. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid,” she recalled to the outlet. “It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Less than one year after ending their relationship, Pitt began dating his co-star at the time, Angelia Jolie. The couple later got married and welcomed six children together before getting divorced in 2016. Aniston later married Justin Theroux in 2015, before the pair divorced in 2018.