Brad Pitt has gone public with his new girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, as he attended the premiere of his new movie Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (1 September).

The couple were joined by George Clooney and his wife Amal as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Pitt, 60, has been dating jewellery designer Ramon, 34, since 2022, when they were first spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Reports suggested that the Babylon actor was serious about his new partner, after being linked to several women following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Jolie and Pitt are still embroiled in a lengthy and bitter legal battle as their divorce remains unfinalised, eight years after they first called it quits on their marriage.

However, the star appeared in good spirits as he celebrated this new project.

The movie follows Clooney and Pitt as they are forced to work together as professional fixers and clean-up specialists, despite operating as lone wolves. The action comedy, directed by Jon Watts, has received favourable reviews so far.

Jolie, who is also attending the Festival, was seen in tears as she received an eight-minute standing ovation for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in her new movie Maria.

Plans were put in place to ensure that the two did not cross paths, according to Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the event.

Couple have reportedly been dating since 2022

Barbera told Vanity Fair: “Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday 29, and she will leave right after with Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride. Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.”

Barbera added: “There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido.”

The couple have been involved in litigation since 2021 when Pitt sued Jolie for “secretly” selling her shares in Château Miraval.

They were joined by George and Amal Clooney

The winery dispute is on top of Jolie’s ongoing abuse allegations against Pitt, who is said to have filed for divorce after an incident on a September 2016 private flight from France to Los Angeles. The court filings, which were obtained by The New York Times, claimed that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”.

The filing also states that, at one point, “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

Pitt vehemently denied the claims at the time, and he was never charged following an investigation into allegations of abuse on the 2016 flight.