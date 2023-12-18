Brad Pitt an awful human being, says son Pax in scathing Father’s Day post

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt’s son called him a “world class a**hole” and “f***ing awful human being” in a scathing Father’s Day post.

Pitt, 59, shares six children with former wife Angelina Jolie: sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, daugters Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, as well as twins Vivienna and Knox, 15.

Pax lashed out at the Fight Club actor in a Father’s Day post shared on his private Instagram account three years ago, according to a MailOnline report.

“Happy Father’s Day to this world class a***hole,” Pax reportedly addressed a message to his adoptive dad. “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence,” the teenager captioned a photograph of Pitt accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020,

Pax, then 16, wrote: “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.

“So, Happy Father’s Day, you f***ing awful human being!!!”

A source told MailOnline that the message was posted from a private Instagram account belonging to Pax and described the rant against Pitt as “unusual” since Pax “never says much about his parents” on the profile.

The Independent has contacted Pitt’s representatives for comment.

The report comes days after Pitt and Jolie’s daughter Zahara, who was adopted in 2005 from Ethiopia, dropped her father’s last name during a sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College, an American liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a video obtained by Essence, the 18-year-old undergraduate reportedly identified herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” – notably choosing to omit her famous father’s surname.

Jolie, who was married to Pitt for two years, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, days after an alleged “physical” altercation between him and their oldest son Maddox, then 15, while they were onboard a private jet in 2016.

Following an FBI investigation into the child abuse allegations, Pitt was cleared of all charges. However, a detailed account of what transpired on the private plane was made public last year, after FBI records were leaked to the press.

According to the documents, the Maleficent actor told investigating officers that Pitt’s actions during the flight from France to Los Angeles frightened their children, aged between 8 and 15 at the time.

Jolie also said that Pitt allegedly lunged at one their kids after they called him a “prick”, adding she had to hold him back “in a choke hold”.

According to the report, Pitt told Jolie that one of the children “looked like a f***ing Columbine kid”, referring to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, during which two 12th graders – Eric Harris and Dylan Kelbold – gunned down 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.

Jolie and Pitt are still locked in a bitter custody battle for their six children, three of whom were adopted by the Maleficent star.

Pitt later formally adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara as well.