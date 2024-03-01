Bradley Cooper reveals feeling ‘totally comfortable’ walking around his house naked

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bradley Cooper has opened up about his home life.

The actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard where the two of them had a conversation about how comfortable they both felt walking around their houses in the nude.

Shepard was explaining his morning routine, mentioning that his two daughters, eight-year-old Delta and 10-year-old Lincoln, always end up in the bathroom during his “poppy time” and the two of them “don’t care” what he’s in the middle of doing.

“They can sit and talk to me like a foot away from me, and it’s awful in there,” Shepard said.

He then asked the Maestro star if the situation was any similar to what he might experience with his six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine with his then partner, Russian model Irina Shayk. Cooper admitted that his daughter is always in the bathroom with him, but a large part of it has to do with the house’s layout and lack of doors.

“My bedroom is the bathtub and toilet and bed are all in the same room. It’s 24/7, dude,” he shared through laughter. “There are no doors. ... The stairs go up and it’s all one floor.”

He added, “We talk while I’m on the toilet and she’s in the bathtub, that’s the go-to.”

The fathers expressed their confusion as to why their children are so comfortable being in the bathroom with them given the unpleasant smells that can sometimes creep in. Cooper thought his children seeing him in the bathroom in general was weird because he never grew up doing that with his own father.

“Here’s what’s interesting,” Cooper said. “I didn’t grow up that way. At all. I don’t think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life.”

Although part of his upbringing was his father Charles, who died in 2011, was “always nude” which he said was a similarity between the two of them.

“Me too. And by the way, I was like that. Not with my mom but with my dad. My dad was always nude, always took showers with him,” he shared.

Shepard then asked if Cooper is “quite comfortable nude.” He replied, “totally.”

During the podcast, Cooper also revealed that he initially was not sure if he “loved” his daughter.

“The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid,” he said. “It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.”

“That’s my experience,” Cooper continued. “Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?”

Cooper went on to explain that he underwent a realisation a few months into her life, recalling that “all of a sudden, it’s like no question”.

“I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad,” he continued. “I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor. I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’

“Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”