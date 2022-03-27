Bradley Cooper brings his mother as his date to the 2022 Oscars
Numerous stars have arrived at 2022 Oscars with their moms
Bradley Cooper had the best date to the 94th annual Academy Awards: his mother.
The Nightmare Alley star continued his long-standing tradition of attending award ceremonies with his mom, Gloria Campano, during Sunday’s event. Cooper, who is not nominated for an award this year, walked the red carpet with his mother wearing a black Gucci suit.
Cooper previously invited his mom and girlfriend at the time, Irina Shayk, to the 2019 Oscars ceremony, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in A Star Is Born. At the end of the event, Julia Roberts closed out the 2019 Oscars with a special shoutout to Cooper’s mom. “Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards,” Roberts said after presenting Green Book with a Best Picture award. “I would like to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper’s mother and my children, and thank you for watching.”
Bradley Cooper wasn’t the only celebrity to walk the Oscars red carpet with his mom Sunday evening. Belfast breakout star Jude Hill also invited his mom, Shauneen Hill, as his date.
Recently retired Olympic snowboarder Shaun White invited his mother, Cathy White, to the Oscars as well.
Follow along for live updates for the 94th annual Academy Awards here.
