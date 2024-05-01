Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi is facing accusations of creating a hostile work environment after her former employees filed a lawsuit against her.

Tiesi - who joined season six of the Netflix real estate show in 2023 - was accused of causing three ex employees “emotional distress” in the lawsuit filed on 25 April in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by People.

Lucy Poole, Amanda Bustard, and Kenneth Gomez claimed they were “harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation” while working for the real estate agent.

After leaving their positions, the plaintiffs claimed they “suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things”.

Poole - who worked as a nanny for Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s one-year-old son, Legendary Love - noted in the filing that she “suffers a mental disability” and claimed Tiesi called her the names “short bus riding b****” and “ADHD idiot”. Poole alleged the 32-year-old reality star treated her in a “vulgar and violent” manner “if a task was not performed to her satisfaction” and forced her to throw away items in her son’s closet that could “be construed as feminine or girly”.

Bustard, her former social media manager, claimed she was “subjected to inappropriate and violent behaviour” by Tiesi and witnessed her “scream” at other employees, allegedly saying, “I’m going to kill her” and “I’m going to slam her head against the wall”.

Gomez - who worked as Tiesi’s assistant and stylist and is described as “a member of the LGBTQ community” in the filing - alleged that Tiesi would “repeatedly make derogatory and demeaning comments about members of the LGBTQ community”.

In addition to accusations of harassment, the Selling Sunset star was also accused of violating “various California Labor Code sections regarding hours, conditions, and payment of wages”. As a result, the plaintiffs are requesting more than $3m in damages be paid to each former employee, according to the lawsuit.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Tiesi for comment.

In March, Christian Georges Dumontet - the estranged husband of former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn - was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in their Los Angeles home. He was charged with assault with a "deadly weapon," according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Quinn was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband on 28 March. Dumontet filed for divorce from the reality star on 5 April. The former couple were married in December 2019 and welcomed their son, Christian Georges, in May 2021.