BrewDog founder, James Watt, has polled his LinkedIn followers to determine whether to put off marrying his partner in exchange for a tax break.

Watt and Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo announced their engagement in October after reportedly being introduced to each other at a party in 2023.

The multimillionaire entrepreneur, who has been vocal in his criticism of Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves, and founded his controversial beer brand on the principles of challenging big business, now claims to be considering delaying the wedding to avoid paying tax.

“Should I delay marrying Georgia Toffolo? I need some help guys,” wrote Watt in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday (17 December).

“I’m making an investment into WiLD PACK - an incredible UK-based raw dog food business transforming dogs’ lives through raw, natural nutrition. I’m a massive advocate of the mission. And the founder Georgia Toffolo. Yes, I’m biased. But in my defence, it is a bloody great business.”

Then, in a twist to the story he added, “But my tax advisor just dropped a bombshell on me the other day”.

Watt explained, “If I marry Georgia within 3 years of investing, I become a ‘connected person’ under HMRC rules, and I lose the EIS tax relief.

“So now I’m facing the ultimate question: Delay the wedding for 3 years and lock in the tax relief? Or forgo the tax break and marry Georgia in 2025? What would you do?”

open image in gallery Watt and Toffolo announced their engagement just weeks ago ( @georgiatoffolo /Instagram )

He asked his followers to vote saying “A) Love always wins - take the tax relief hit” or “B) True love can wait for 3 years - secure the relief”, adding, “Drop your votes in the comments - and if anyone knows about a loophole (Option C) I am all ears”.

One person opting for marriage wrote a wholesome message in response: “As life is sadly all too short, nothing guaranteed and love always wins over. It is priceless and the one true thing that money cannot buy. I would take three happy years of marriage over tax relief any day.”

open image in gallery Couple are reported to have met at a party in 2023 ( @georgiatoffolo /Instagram )

But a tax relief supporter reasoned, “Why not wait... people live together without the paperwork all over the world, many never marry.

“Throw a party swap rings and know deep down that when all the plates, bottles and glasses are cleared away and you snuggle in each other’s arms the Tax man has ultimately paid for the party. Now that makes me happy!! Congratulations on whatever you decide - There’s no real wrong answer!”