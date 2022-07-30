‘The most indescribable feeling’: Bri Tiesi shares new photos of baby with Nick Cannon
Legendary Love was born on 28 June at 1.28am
Bri Tiesi and Nick Cannon have shared a new batch of snaps of their newborn son.
The model, 31, shared a series of photos of her and Cannon, 41, cradling their son Legendary Love, after announcing his birth earlier this week.
She captioned the Instagram carousel: “Its still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel.”
“To look at his precious face and see pieces of us both is the most indescribable feeling. Little man had only been Earth-side a few hours here.”
She added: “He’s already growing and changing so fast.”
She rounded off the post by telling of her excitement over sharing more details of her pregnancy experience via her vlog, and promised “a few more big surprises”, which she said she will announce next week.
Tiesi also documented Legendary’s birthday in an 11-minute video on YouTube.
The vlog moved through “pregnancy, natural induction, labour and delivery.”
The star also shared a string of moving photos from Legendary’s birth, which she captioned:“I did it. An all-natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.
“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.”
Speaking of Cannon, she added: “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”
In a separate Instagram post, Tiesi announced that Legendary was born on 28 June at 1.28am. He was 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
Cannon has already fathered seven children - twins Monroe and Moroccan, both 11, who he shares with Mariah Carey; Golden “Sagon”, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19-months, shared with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 13 months, whom he co-parents with Abby De La Rosa.
Another son, Zen, whom he conceived with Alyssa Scott, died after being diagnosed with brain cancer in December 2021.
