The wedding planners behind The Unfiltered Bride podcast have regaled listeners with a story about a groom who supposedly exposed his cheating wife in the most brutal manner possible.

On the podcast, Gloucestershire-based industry experts Georgie and Beth discuss their top wedding tips and share anecdotes about bride and groom drama.

In the latest episode, which was released to streaming services on Wednesday 24 May, Georgie recalled a story she was told about an anonymous couple whose big day ended in disaster.

“I can’t tell you who told me, but f*** it I’m gonna tell the story anyway,” she began, prompted by an earlier discussion about the idea of leaving photos for guests in envelopes at each table.

She then told Beth the story of how, on the wedding day, everything appeared to go smoothly, from the service to the reception. However, when it came to the speeches, the groom stood up and asked everyone to open the envelopes being passed around.

“Those are pictures of the bride f***ing the best man, so I’ll be leaving now,” he apparently said, after which he and his family promptly left the venue.

“They wanted the bride to have had to pay for the food... properly f*** her over,” Georgie said. “The bride’s family paid for everything.”

“F***,” Beth explained. “Karma’s a bitch!”

“The best man as well,” a disbelieving Georgie said.

The duo then proceeded to question why the bride might have gone through with the wedding despite having the affair.

“I don’t have enough time to lead two lives, I’d forget something,” Beth said.

The duo posted a clip of the groom story on TikTok, which has since receieved over half a million views.

On TikTok, many viewers were equally confused as to why the bride decided to go through with the wedding, or indeed why the groom decided to marry her while knowing she was having an affair.

“I don’t blame him,” one person commented. “I’d do the same!”

“My mouth actually dropped,” another said.

In the same episode, the pair discussed wedding speeches that didn’t end in disaster, with Georgie reading experts of her own version, along with tips for what to include in speeches by the bride, father of the bride, groom and best man.

The Unfiltered Bride is available to stream now.