Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One woman says that she is considering cutting ties with her “bridezilla” friend after she was asked to put nearly $20,000 on a credit card for her wedding festivities.

TikTok user Kooky Mooky (@macydalydog) took to social media to expose a thread of messages that revealed her friend’s costly demand. Mooky, who is meant to be a bridesmaid, asked her friend to ask if there was some way she could cut costs because she is already saddled with her own $20,000 in debt.

open image in gallery ‘Bridezilla’ asks debt-ridden friend to pay $20,000 for her wedding (stock image) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Hey, are you available to talk this week? I really am just not sure I’m going to be able to afford everything,” she started. “With the outfit and trips, we are nearing 20k which is basically my student loan payment.”

Mooky recognized how important this day was and how “special” her friend wanted it to be. However, this didn’t change the fact that she couldn’t afford to spend that much.

She asked: “Is there any way we could reconsider some of the events and clothing?” To Mooky’s disappointment, the answer was no.

open image in gallery TikTok user reaches out to her friend to ask if she could cut costs from the $20,000 worth of wedding expenses ( TikTok/@macydalydog )

“Hey girl. Uhm sorry to say but unfortunately not really,” the bride-to-be responded. “I did lay this out in my bridal party pdf. I’m not sure why it’s such a surprise actually I’m sure you’ve been budgeting this for a while.”

The bride said that she really wanted Mooky to be part of the wedding party because she is her “best friend” and knew she would “represent her well” at the event.

“I’d ask you to please just find a way to make it happen, you know? It’s once in a lifetime,” the bride added. “Don’t you have a high budget Amex? In a pinch maybe you could use that and figure it out later?”

She then offered an additional suggestion. “I can ask Timmy if he has anything he could loan you with a little interest if that helps? Maybe like a 20k loan? Would need to be paid back.”

open image in gallery The bride refused to let her friend out of the cost and suggests she put the expenses on an Amex ( TikTok/@macydalydog )

Mooky didn’t have a chance to respond before her friend sent her another text about her bachelorette party. The message moved past Mooky’s financial concerns to question whether she would receive a gift at her party.

“Are the girls planning something special to gift me at the bachelorette party? Just want to make sure you’re thinking of it,” the bride wrote. “No pressure, this is just the most stressed I’ve ever been planning this for everyone to enjoy and I really think I could use a treat.”

This was the last straw for Mooky. “I’m seriously trying here besties but you might be right that I have to end this friendship but I don’t want to. #bridezilla,” she wrote in her caption.

open image in gallery Bride asks her friend to buy a $5,940 Pamella Roland dress for the wedding ( TikTok/@macydalydog )

Mooky opened up to her followers about some of the expenses for her friend’s wedding in a video. Screenshots showed that Mooky’s friend had sent her images of a $5,940 Pamella Roland dress; $8,500 Gianvito Rossi boots; and an example of the “authentic Tiffany diamond necklace” she needed to buy for the wedding.

“Shoes are a little more expensive but you can use the 15% off code,” the bride told Mooky. “Every bridesmaid has to also wear an authentic Tiffany diamond necklace but since your the moh yours is a little more intricate.”

A picture of a $200,000 Tiffany necklace was sent after. “Sorry I can’t help at all with the cost, but you’ll wear it again, it’s an investment piece and I need this,” Mooky’s friend added.

open image in gallery TikTok user asked to buy a Tiffany diamond necklace and wear it to her friend’s wedding ( TikTok/@macydalydog )

Viewers couldn’t believe the bride had such expensive expectations. Astonished TikTok users flooded Mooky’s comment section, encouraging her to end their friendship.

“This can’t possibly be real, and if it is, genuinely just block her at this point,” one commenter wrote. Another said: “No way this is real girl, if so, cut this person off immediately.”

The Independent has contacted Mooky for comment.