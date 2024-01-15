Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to wedding planning, a common source of conflict can be whether or not to allow children to attend the ceremony, reception, or both.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, one bride-to-be detailed her attempt to plan a child-free wedding. The woman began by explaining that she and her fiancé had agreed to have no children at their wedding, and made sure to specify on the invitation that the event was adults-only. However, the bride’s sister-in-law had a problem with her four children not being invited.

“She called me pleading to make an exception for her kids, saying that she couldn’t leave them,” the bride wrote in her Reddit post. “I empathise but I stood firm on our decision, explaining that we wanted a more formal setting without kids running around. I suggested she could enjoy a night off and assured her we would help her find some childcare options.”

Her sister-in-law went on to call her “heartless” and said she would not attend the wedding unless her children were invited. The bride’s brother - who was also her sister-in-law’s husband - got involved when he told the Reddit poster that she was “creating unnecessary drama” and that it was “unfair to exclude their children.”

The post concluded with the bride saying that her family was now “divided” and she was unsure if she was in the wrong. However, many people ultimately defended the bride in the comments, pointing out that she can make any rules for her wedding that she wants.

“No it’s your wedding, you’re allowed to not have children there if you don’t want them,” one comment read.