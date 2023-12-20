Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There’s many instances that people fear will happen during their wedding. Now, one bride has shared a public service announcement to future brides after an event occurred at her wedding that she didn’t plan for.

Sarah Grundman-Connors recently took to TikTok to issue a warning to fellow brides. “To all my 2024 brides, make sure whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders for this one reason,” she said, over a video of her own 2021 wedding.

In her TikTok, her father is seen walking her down the aisle when his pants suddenly fall down in the middle of the service. A photographer then slid into frame to take a picture of the iconic moment. Speaking with People, she explained that her 74-year-old father began to whisper to her that something was wrong.

“He told me that he was losing his pants,” she recalled to the outlet. “I squeezed his hand and said hold them up with your right hand we are almost there, and before we knew it, they were on the floor.”

“The photographer 100 per cent captured the moment - bent over, full moon.”

Grundman-Connors explained that leading up to the wedding, her father had rented his suit and he was looking forward to dressing up. He unfortunately got sick two weeks before the ceremony and he lost weight because of the illness, but they had no idea it was enough to cause his pants to fall down.

“A lot of the times when you rent a suit, there are no belt loops,” she said. “My dad has actually never been a suspenders guy, but the pants had loops and fasteners on each side that you could pull and tighten. All throughout my first look and family photos, they had held up pretty well, but over those two or three hours they must have come loose.”

Her officiant for the ceremony was her brother, Chris, and Grundman-Connors recalled the two of them looking at each other after watching their father lose his pants. She remembered the church going quiet and hoping that, at the very least, he was wearing clean underwear.

Despite describing her dad as a “naturally funny guy” even he was shocked to see his pants had completely fallen down. “I was totally fine, I just wanted to make sure my dad was okay,” the bride said. “As soon as he pulled his pants up and smiled, the entire room erupted in laughter and applause. I raised my flowers to signal we were okay and continued our walk.”

She added: “If you were sitting on the aisle you had a front-row seat to the show. But for people standing towards the sides and middle they didn’t see it. After talking with my guests at cocktail hour a lot of them thought I had tripped and fell because of people gasping.”

Although her wedding day happened more than two years ago, Grundman-Connors made the decision to post that specific clip on 16 December not only for the sake of humour, but also to warn upcoming brides know that it’s a situation that could potentially happen.

“I knew my dad would not care if I shared it and it has honestly become one of the best memories of my wedding day and for my family,” she said. “We love retelling the story and now that it is over and done we can look back and just smile.”

She continued: “Life is too short and I really wanted my wedding day to be laid back and really fun. I think that was one of the best ways it could have started to keep that theme going.”