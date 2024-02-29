Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride’s wedding dress was splattered with red paint as she was walking down the aisle in a cruel prank orchestrated by the groom’s mother.

A Mexican bride’s wedding gone wrong has gone viral across platforms including Reddit, Instagram, and X, formerly known as Twitter. In a post to the Reddit wedding shaming subreddit, a poster wrote about someone from their mother’s hometown named Alexandra, who was relentlessly harassed by her now-husband’s family.

The groom was reportedly from a wealthy family in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, and upon hearing that he was engaged to a woman who wasn’t from a similar background, his family began to try everything in their power to sabotage the young couple’s relationship.

The Reddit poster noted that Alexandra is “a lovely person and wouldn’t hurt anyone,” and didn’t deserve the alleged harassment campaign the groom’s parents launched against her. They wrote that she tried to keep her head high amid “gold digger” allegations from the parents, trying to lead with kindness.

However, when the young couple announced their engagement, things escalated. According to a now-viral Spanish-language X thread, the groom’s mother Maupe faked a heart attack upon hearing the news. At the time, Maupe allegedly blamed the couple for her heart problems, and told her son that the least he could do would be to “cover all of her medical costs.”

The groom’s family reportedly continued to be uncompromising and awful to the young couple, refusing to attend the wedding. Even though they weren’t there during the nuptials on 18 February, they made sure to make a scene and try to ruin the couple’s big day.

According to the Twitter thread, Alexandra had been climbing up the steps of the church with her father when her glittering wedding gown was splattered with red paint. The crowd reportedly screamed in horror as she quickly turned around to look at what had happened, unsure what had splashed her at the time. The train of her gown and the steps behind her were stained red.

The family “hired someone to throw red paint on the bride’s dress right before walking down the aisle,” the Reddit poster alleged. They added that three men were responsible for ruining the bride’s gown; two of them tasked with hurling two cans of paint at her and the third recording the incident with his phone.

“At first, guests thought the red paint might be blood,” the poster continued. “[The] bride said she initially felt as if it was water, but then saw everyone’s shocked faces and her friends were trying to reassure her that she still looked beautiful.”

They added, “She says the worst part of it was looking at her mother’s face because initially, she thought she had been physically hurt.”

The bride, shaken and disturbed by the paint attack, decided to go home to change into a golden gown to walk down the aisle. Once the couple were finally able to say their vows, they continued to celebrate as they had planned, but the groom’s family wasn’t done with their alleged attempts at sabotage.

The Reddit poster wrote that the family had “sent an anonymous tip to the police saying that they could find drugs” at the location where the couple was set to take their photos. The police showed up and searched the premises, even going as far as to threaten to handcuff the groom. However, no one was arrested and the police left, allowing the couple to continue their celebration.

The harassment unfortunately didn’t end there, with the groom’s family allegedly hiding not only his passport but also his visa before his honeymoon, and tried to “bribe the travel agency to ruin the trip.” According to the Reddit poster, the honeymoon went off without a hitch despite the meddlesome actions of the groom’s family.

The local community of Ciudad Obregón ostracised the groom’s family after everything that happened, with their house reportedly being egged in the aftermath. They have “been questioned by their friends and have denied everything, but do not deny that they loved hearing about it.”