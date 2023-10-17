Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride and groom decided to deviate from the normal wedding tradition of having a maid of honour and a best man, and they’ve been praised for the move.

Carla Wehbe took to TikTok to share a clip from her cousin Raymond’s wedding to his wife, Bella. The bride and groom both had siblings that they wanted to stand next to them on their big day.

So, Raymond had his sister wear a black dress, to match his groomsmen in their black tuxedos, and be given the title maid of honour. Bella’s brother was given a pink suit to match the pink dresses of the other bridesmaids and was given the title man of honour.

“The reason they did it was because their siblings were their best friends and they wanted them to stand by their side on their special day,” Wehbe said in an interview with Newsweek. “I loved the idea and thought it made the day really special.”

Since it was posted on 4 October, the video has received over 65 million views. Wehbe told Newsweek that she was surprised to see how many people related to it.

“At first I thought it was because it’s not a common idea to do that, but after seeing so many comments sharing their experience doing the same or similar thing I think people just saw it as a beautiful thing to do (apart from the people who were absolutely against it),” she told Newsweek.

Many people commented about their own experiences doing the exact same thing, and applauded the couple’s decision.

“This needs to be done more often,” one comment read.

“My dad’s wedding was similar,” one person related to the TikTok. “He had a best woman. His best friend and my big brother were his and his wife’s man of honour. I loved it.”

Another person agreed, writing: “Not surprised! My sister-in-law was my husbands ‘Best Woman’ and my husband is ‘Man of Honor’ for her wedding!”

Other commenters said the video inspired them to make similar deals with their own siblings when their weddings came around. “If my brothers don’t have me as a best woman I’m fighting,” one person joked in the comments section.

“I plan to ask my brother if he will be my man of honour when I get married,” another commenter chimed in. “We may fight like cats and dogs but I wouldn’t want anyone else next to me.”

However, not all of the commenters were on board with the idea. Despite the critcs, Wehbe said most of the comments were positive, and that she wanted to use the video to let people know that they can have any kind of wedding they want, whether it breaks tradition or not.

“It will definitely inspire people who may have wanted to but were not sure if it was acceptable,” she said. “People should just do what makes them happy on their special day!”

The Independent has contacted Wehbe for comment.