Woman defended after not allowing daughter to alter her wedding dress

A woman has been defended after she refused to let her daughter make changes to her wedding dress.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, the parent asked if she was in the wrong for not letting her child “significantly alter [her] wedding dress”. After noting that her daughter and her girlfriend are getting married later this year, the parent explained that she “always dreamed of walking” her child down the aisle, since her husband passed away when his daughter was a child.

She noted that when her daughter was younger, she loved planning her future wedding, which included “picking flowers and colours and venues”. She then explained how she previously spoke to her daughter about the wedding dress.

“She loved watching the videos of my wedding and seeing me and her father get married and it was important in our bonding,” the mother wrote. “When she was 13, I promised her my wedding dress.”

According to the Reddit poster, her child’s clothing style changed as she got older, as her daughter “refused to wear dresses or skirts” and even tried to “demand her school to allow her to wear trousers” in her teens. After claiming that her daughter had “gone through different phases,” such as wanting shorter hair and tattoos, the parent said she was “very supportive” of her child.