Bride uninvites sister from wedding after she sends fake wedding invitations

It’s common for siblings to prank each other but one woman is debating whether or not a prank has gone too far.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, a bride recounted a prank her sister, Jenny, played on her, which resulted in her being uninvited from the wedding entirely.

The bride noted that Jenny has been known for her pranks before and that they are normally “harmless”. However, she said that she views the wedding prank as one that had gone “too far.”

“She decided it would be funny to send out fake wedding invitations to a bunch of our relatives and some of my friends, saying that the wedding was going to be a ‘casual backyard BBQ’ and that everyone should bring a dish to share,” the post read.

She wrote that she only found out about the prank when a relative called her asking what “dish” to bring. This led to the bride seeing the fake invitation that was sent around to loved ones.

“My actual wedding is a formal event at a nice venue, and I couldn’t believe Jenny thought it was okay to send out these fake invitations,” the post continued.

When Jenny was confronted about the prank, her sister said she only laughed about it and told her sister that the real invitations would be sent out soon. “I told her it wasn’t funny and that she had caused a lot of confusion and stress. She apologized, but I could tell she didn’t really see what the big deal was,” the bride detailed in her Reddit post.

“After thinking it over, I decided that I don’t want her at my wedding. I don’t trust her not to pull another stunt, and I don’t want to spend my wedding day worrying about what she might do. I told her this, and she flipped out, saying I was overreacting and that she was just trying to have some fun. My parents are also upset with me, saying that it’s cruel to exclude my sister from such an important event,” the bride-to-be wrote.

Her post concluded with her questioning if she was too harsh to ban her sister from her wedding.

Many people were quick to take to the comments section to agree that the prank was not funny and that it was wrong of their parents to side with Jenny.

“Pranks aren’t funny,” one comment began. “When you’re making fun of someone and that person is NOT laughing, that’s not a joke. That’s bullying. She hurt you and betrayed your trust. Her intentions don’t matter. Her actions caused damage and there are consequences for that. Your parents are wrong to dismiss your feelings. It’s not okay for them to prioritize her feelings over yours when it comes to YOUR wedding.

“You don’t need anyone’s permission to exclude her. Be prepared for her to sneak in anyway, probably with help from your parents. These people don’t respect you.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “She could have ruined plans for everyone she sent those out to. People could have switched around work days, vacations, decided whatever the hell was going on wasn’t worth their time. As you are planning this wedding, you and your fiancé are the ones who’ve put in all the work. She tried to sabotage it and even if she didn’t intend that, it was what she could have accomplished. I don’t blame you for not wanting her there. Jokes are funny when everyone laughs. When there’s a target for the joke, and the target isn’t laughing, it’s not funny.”

Some commenters even suggested pranking Jenny back as a punishment.

“Send her a fake invite with the wrong address. You know, for jokes and stuff. When she misses the event, tell her she’s overreacting,” one person suggested.

“Definitely tell her you forgive her and all is well. Then absolutely make a separate invite for her. Three hours later and across town. You could even schedule and pay for her hair/makeup to be done during the time of the ceremony,” another suggested.