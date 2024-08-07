Bride kicks sister out of wedding for refusing to follow color scheme

Support truly

A bride gave her sister the boot from her wedding after she refused to follow the pre-determined color scheme.

The 25-year-old woman has battled her sister for years since they lived under their parents’ roof. “When I was nine, my parents adopted my sister ‘Jen’ who was seven at the time,” the bride explained in a Reddit post. “Everything Jen wanted, she got.”

Looking for outside opinions, the bride took to Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole, and detailed the situation that ensued between her and her sister before the wedding. However, the Redditor thought it best to describe her existing relationship with her sister first.

“When they asked if I would let Jen pick the decorations and cake for my upcoming birthday, I agreed. I was so happy to have a sister, and I understood why my parents gave her special treatment,” she noted, offering context.

The Reddit user never put up a fight when her parents insisted Jen could decide what they would do on vacations or for anyone’s birthday. “If she didn’t get what she wanted, she threw a tantrum,” she noted.

Still, the Reddit user felt “loved” by her parents, even if her wishes came second to Jen’s. For years, she spent time trying to avoid her family. She stayed out of the house and got a job when she was 12. The Reddit user made sure to pass her driver’s test. She attended college on the opposite side of the country. She was determined to make a life outside of her sister’s shadow.

“Now that I make good money, I do things I missed as a child. I take fancy vacations and throw elaborate parties as I please,” the Reddit writer admitted. “My wedding was no exception. My fiancée ‘Kip’ and I wanted everything to be perfect.”

One of her wedding plans included a color scheme. “My favorite color is yellow, and his is blue, so my guests would wear yellow, his would wear blue, and mutual friends would wear green,” she explained. The bride and groom planned to don green-hued garments, too. Invitees were asked to dress in neutral colors if they didn’t have a wardrobe that fit their designated color.

Everyone seemed to be accepting of the color scheme, except Jen. According to the Redditor, Jen was furious when she heard she had to wear yellow because the color “washes her out.” Jen didn’t just complain to her sister, she refused to abide by her wishes.

“I shrugged and said that was fine – I would just kick her out if she did not wear yellow,” the original poster confessed. Unfortunately, Jen didn’t listen.

“On my wedding day Jen came in a purple dress. I told her to leave immediately,” the bride said. “Jen refused to leave until I threatened to call security.”

After Jen left, the wedding continued. The Redditor’s parents didn’t express their anger until after the ceremony, yelling at the bride for kicking Jen out. They called her “cruel” and said her reasoning for removing her sister was “trivial.”

The Redditor told her parents: “This was MY wedding that I threw without their support, so I can kick out whoever I want to. Kip came rushing to defend me and even told my parents they should be ashamed of how they treated me.”

Since the big blowout, the Reddit writer has spoken to several family members who have given her mixed opinions. Some believe her to be completely wrong, while others think she is valid in her actions.

Confused, the Redditor asked her readers what they think – an overwhelming majority were supportive.

One person wrote: “What you don’t get to do is say a color scheme is stupid so I’ll make up my own rules and force the couple being married to let me in.”

“I have been to weddings where the bride and groom wanted a color scheme. To date I have not known of anyone who had such a problem that they showed up in a different color just for spite,” another wedding guest admitted.

Someone else added: “She could have even worn green and been like: ‘I’m blending the colors because we’re adding someone to the family, just like -I- was added to the family.’”

“NTA because you were standing up for yourself,” one reader argued.