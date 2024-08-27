Bride defended for starting her wedding ceremony without her mom

Support truly

People online are defending a bride for her decision to start her wedding ceremony without her mom.

In an August 27 post on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole, the woman questioned whether she was in the wrong by not waiting longer for her mom on her big day. Before the ceremony started, her mom was on-site, helping with any last-minute tasks. However, once the finishing touches had been taken care of, the bride’s mom had to hurry back to the hotel to get changed. The only problem was the hotel was 20 minutes from the wedding site.

According to the Reddit user, her mom left for the hotel around noon, and the ceremony was scheduled to start at 2 in the afternoon. “The invitation says ceremony at two, as per usual we were a little late starting but nothing crazy,” she admitted.

That said, when the start time rolled around, her mom was nowhere to be seen. What’s more, neither her grandma nor family friends were at the venue.

“Next thing I know I’m walking myself down the aisle with no mom, grandma, or family friend in sight,” the Redditor confessed. “The ceremony continues and it’s over before we know it.”

Forty-five minutes later, her loved ones arrived. In a fit of anger and frustration, the bride reprimanded the late guests, noting that she’d set the start time with the intention of following it. Though she was clearly upset, her mom wasn’t pleased with the scolding.

The original poster said: “My mother immediately became hostile and proceeded to blame the bakery for not having buns ready.

“Then [she] said they were stopped by a train and my personal favorite was, ‘It’s your fault you didn’t call or text to see where we are,’” the bride admitted. “EXCUSE ME!! Again, the invitation said two.”

Whether she wanted to wait for her mom or not, the Redditor noted that the officiant had to rush to another wedding later that day. So, there wasn’t much time to delay the nuptials.

On top of that, her mom wasn’t being honest about why they were late. “Side note I found out the real reason why they were late, she wasn’t done getting herself ready therefore holding up everyone,” the Reddit user proclaimed. “But she is mad at me because it’s my fault.”

Despite what her mom thought, an overwhelming amount of Reddit readers thought the bride wasn’t to blame in the situation. Most commenters argued the mom should’ve been more mindful of the time.

“You started your wedding on time. IDK what poor planning involved her leaving and coming back but she didn’t make it, and her reaction doesn’t sound like she even really intended to,” one reader argued.

Another agreed: “The last thing a bride should have to worry about is the guests in attendance. I would be devastated if my mom and grandma missed the wedding they knew what time started. The entitlement to think you would hold up the ceremony to wait for them is outrageous.”

“She’s got some nerve blaming you for her being late. I mean... what? That’s not how it works. And yes, venues do have several weddings in one day at times. They may cancel your wedding if you take too long to start, I wouldn’t have taken that chance either,” a third pointed out.