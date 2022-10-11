Bride sparks debate after supergluing ears on wedding day: ‘This is too crazy’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride has sparked a debate after supergluing her ears to her head when getting her hair done for her wedding.

In a video posted to Instagram in August, hair stylist Mí Martins showcased one of her client’s updos for her big day. The video featured a woman holding a small tube of Three Bond Super 1000 glue, before taking the top off of it and applying it on the back of the bride’s ears.

The bride, Lorena, could then be seen pressing her ears to her head, in order to secure the glue. The video concluded with a “before” photo of Lorena’s ears without the glue on it, and then an “after” picture of her with the product on her ears.

In the caption of the video, which has been translated from Spanish to English via Google Translate, Martins noted that this wasn’t Lorena’s first time using the super glue on her ears.

“Today’s bride asked for a high bun, but she didn’t want her ear to show,” Martins wrote. “She’s been using this glue technique for some time!! And today was no different at your wedding.”

As of 10 October, the Instagram Reel has more than 20.2 million views, with viewers in the comments stunned by the bride’s decision to use the transparent adhesive.

“Every single thing makes no sense,” one wrote, while another said: “This is too crazy.”

A third person joke: “People do this too much at weddings. My fear is dropping one of the ears in the middle of the ceremony.”

Many Instagram users went on to poke fun at the bride’s super glue, one of which wrote: “Imagine in the middle of the wedding letting go one ear lol one side with the other side without.

However, other viewers defended the bride, with some claiming that they’ve used and would use this technique, as well.

“Only those who have a wiggle ear know lolol, I would do it lol,” one wrote.

“I did this at my wedding,” another person commented. “Had a dream to wear a bun and crown and it wasn’t the wiggly ears that would stop me.”

However, many experts have encouraged people not to get super glue near their skin. Speaking to the Cleveland Clinic, dermatologist John Anthony, MD noted that while the adhesive isn’t usually “harmful,” there are some cases where it could irritate the skin.

“Getting a small amount of super glue on the skin isn’t harmful to most people,” he said. “But a few people are allergic to it. It can cause a skin reaction called contact dermatitis. The reaction shows up a few days after the exposure and looks like a poison ivy rash.”

He also shared some precautions when swallowing super glue or getting it near the face, adding: “Super glue in or near your eyes, nose or mouth is a medical emergency. Contact a poison control centre or go to the emergency room.”

The Independent has reached out to Martins for comment.