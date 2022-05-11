A bride has revealed how she had to pause her wedding ceremony after realising that she forgot to put half of her dress on.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Becky Jefferies, @jetsetbecks, revealed how she halted her wedding in order to adjust her outfit. In the clip,Jeffries could be seen standing with her groom in front of her guests while a man in front of them could be heard officiating their ceremony. She then looked into the audience and pointed at her dress.

“Me in the middle of my wedding ceremony realising I’d made a terrible mistake,” the text over the video reads.

When the officiant told the couple that it was time to “say [their] vows,” Jefferies spoke up and asked to “pause for a moment”.

She took the microphone and said: “I just realised when I got to the end up to the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress.”

The audience and groom could be heard laughing in the background before the former bride asked: “Maybe I can put it on now?”

She acknowledged that two nights before the wedding, she had “a dream” that she walked down the aisle without the bottom half of her gown.

The clip then showed a fellow wedding guest walking down the aisle with a white skirt in her hand.

“I’m sure you guys have never been to a wedding like this before,” Jefferies told her guests.

Two women then proceeded to wrap the white skirt around Jefferies’ waist. As she helped pin the clothing item to her dress, she said: “And now I’m almost dressed.”

Once the bottom half of her gown was on, the crowd applauded before Jefferies informed the guests that her wedding ceremony could “resume”.

Jefferies also noted how important it was to her to have her entire wedding dress on during the ceremony, as she added in the caption: “Pardon the interruption but priorities.”

As of 11 May, the video has more than 28m views, with TikTok users applauding Jefferies for pausing her wedding in the manner that she did.

“She is so sweet and not a drama queen at all, she handled the situation very well,” one viewer wrote.

“I love the confidence, such a main character!” another person said.

A third user added: “I LOVE that she didn’t apologise. It’s her day and she confidently took control of the moment.”

Other people suggested that, if they were in Jefferies’ position, they would have handled it a little differently.

“See I’d have to redo the whole thing like walk back down & everything,” one person wrote, while another said: “I would’ve walked down the aisle again... Just restart everything.”

When one viewer asked Jefferies how her bridal party didn’t realise a piece of her dress was missing, she responded: “There was no bridal party. And I had to run straight from the car to the aisle when I arrived - happened way too fast for me to realise!”

The Independent has reached out to Jefferies for comment.