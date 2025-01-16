Chaos ensues after bride books one taxi to take 100 wedding guests home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wedding guest says a bride screamed at her guests after they refused to wait for the transportation she’d provided.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, the guest explained that they and a group of attendees decided to leave at 10pm due to a lack of music at the wedding.

“We went to get a cab and joined a pretty long queue, waited patiently for about twenty minutes then I went to see what was going on,” the post read.

“Turns out the bride and groom very kindly had paid for transport back to the hotel we were all staying at… but it was just one cab doing round trips for 100 plus guests! We would have waited for hours!!”

The guest explained that the bride was standing at the front of the line, appearing to direct those who were waiting. When they tried to tell the bride that they would pay to use a different cab that wasn’t arranged by her, she ended up yelling at them.

“Well she lost her s***, apparently that was so rude, they had spent money on transport for guests and expected us to use it,” the Reddit post continued. “By then I was tired and over it so we very politely explained it’s a long queue and we’re really happy to just sort out our own transport. She ended up screaming at us as we walked off ‘Well you have to pay for it!!!!’”

“We heard the next day a few guests did the same as us but a lot of people came home around 2 am The bride was excitedly telling everyone her crazy party went on into the early hours but we’re all pretty sure it was just the cab queue…” the post concluded.

Many people were quick to turn to the comments section on Reddit to point out that there were ways the bride’s cab system could have worked, but it wasn’t planned properly.

“I could understand thinking, we can have one cab available during the ceremony. Two during dinner and then x number starting during the reception. But one cab the whole time is insane,” one commenter suggested.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “This could have worked if she gave you scheduled times to leave, but otherwise….”

One commenter also reflected on a similar problem they had at a wedding. “My friend went to a wedding last year where the reception was at this lovely venue out in the woods with very little parking. It was a good 20-minute drive from the village where most of the guests were staying. And there were NO taxis at all in that remote area. So my friend had to be the DD for the evening and spent a couple of hours at the end driving people back and forth,” they wrote.