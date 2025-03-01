Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman’s nightmare honeymoon scenario came true when she found out her fiancé’s parents were planning a trip to the same destination as them.

The bride-to-be had spent a long time researching and planning the post-wedding trip, which was meant to be a romantic start to her marriage.

“We went over the more popular and well-known places but then landed on a more offbeat destination that I felt would truly be a great place for us to start our life as a married couple,” the woman wrote in Reddit’s popular confession forum, Am I The A**hole? “I've been looking forward to it just being the two of us.”

After they’d finalized their plans, the bride’s partner informed her of his parents’ plans to stay at the same resort.

She said: “His parents had been impressed by how hyped I was about it and were planning on going there for a vacation too, largely overlapping with our dates.”

“I was livid,” the Redditor admitted. “They can go any other time, why now?”

Her fiancé explained that his parents believed it made the most sense to travel after the wedding since they had already taken time off. Additionally, they told him they wanted to spend time with the newlyweds before the couple returned home.

“I was almost in tears I was so angry,” the woman said. “He tried to reassure me saying they had promised it'll be two separate things and they won't be inserting themselves in our honeymoon, they want us to enjoy it, and they'd be doing their own thing.

“I want to believe it but I know his mom, I like her as a soon-to-be MIL but she can be very clingy and routinely laments how far he (and now us) are from them so I just have a feeling the two plans are not going to be as independent as he thinks they'll be.”

Upset and unsure of what to do, the bride spoke with her parents about the situation. Her mom agreed that it wasn’t appropriate for the in-laws to tag along, but her dad didn’t see much of an issue with it.

“I've demanded my fiance make them change their plans, he says he asked them to, they promised to do their own thing, what can he do tell them he doesn't believe them and call them liars?” she said.

“I messed up here and said if that's what it takes, he got quiet, I realized that was too much and sincerely apologized for crossing the line.”

However, many commenters on the post defended her for being upset and suggested she had no reason to apologize.

One person commented: “You’re not overreacting! It’s your HONEYMOON!!!! The one vacation that’s truly supposed to be romantic and all about you two as a couple.”

“You’re not overreacting at all. You might be underreacting,” a second agreed.

“This is truly manipulative of your IL's. Your husband doesn't see this and that's a concern,” another reader wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth suggested: “As much as it sucks the only way to truly secure an IL FREE honeymoon would be to cancel your plans and go somewhere else. Not ideal, but there’s NOOOOOO WAY you’re not going to ‘accidentally bump into them’ the whole time they’re there.”