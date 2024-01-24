Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian bridesmaid told her best friend that she plans to skip part of the wedding to attend Taylor Swift‘s “Eras” Tour.

On The Fox’s Fifi, Fev, and Nick morning show on 22 January, the bridesmaid named Olivia confessed her true plans during a segment on the “Eras” tour causing disruption. She told the hosts that she managed to snag highly coveted tickets to the “Cruel Summer” singer’s 17 February Melbourne show, which unfortunately, so happens to be the same night as the wedding of her best friend.

“I know how annoyed she’s gonna be,” Olivia explained to the hosts, according to a recording of the interaction. Things took a turn when the hosts brought the bride, named Jessie, on air so that Olivia could admit that she double-booked the evening. “﻿I haven’t told you that I got tickets for the Saturday, and this was done before Christmas,” Olivia admitted to Jessie, adding that she hoped they could find a “compromise.”

She suggested she attend the wedding during the day, leave a little early for the concert, and “hopefully” return later for the reception. Jessie was unimpressed, responding: “Is this a prank? Are you joking?”

Olivia replied that she was serious, and added that she felt “really bad.” She tried to defend herself saying she’d been a Swiftie “for so long,” noting that it was hard to get the tickets, which typically sell out almost immediately.

“You’ve known this since before December,” the bride-to-be said, clearly unconvinced by anything Olivia was saying. “It’s three weeks before my wedding, and you’re telling me now.”

She also poked holes in Olivia’s alternate plan, saying she couldn’t possibly do both events since the wedding would be taking place in Yarra Valley, outside Melbourne. She asked, “How are you going to come to my wedding and then go to Taylor Swift and come back? How is that even possible?”

Jessie also mentioned that others had been invited who’d chosen to go to the Swift concert rather than her wedding, which had hurt the bride-to-be’s feelings. Olivia had known about it, too, which made the situation at hand a lot worse. Jessie asked: “So you want to miss a part of my wedding to go to a Taylor Swift concert?”

“I know, I sound like such a bad friend,” the bridesmaid responded.

One of the hosts, Fifi Box, interrupted the call as tensions were escalating between the two friends, with Olivia beginning to cry and saying how “anxious” she had felt about telling her the truth. “I’ve been there through every step of the way, and when we were trying on the bridesmaid dresses, I was going to tell you,” Olivia said to Jessie.

“I don’t even understand though, you’ve gone and bought tickets on my wedding date,” Jessie responded. “I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be mean right now, I think I’m just angry before I’m even upset right now.” She added: “I want you there next to me on my day, and you’re not gonna be there.”

The tense segment ended there, with the hosts quipping that they should consider using a helicopter to make Olivia’s plan go off without a hitch.