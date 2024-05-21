Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie has revealed why she wore the same outfit twice while on a press tour for Season 3 of the hit show.

The actor has been spotted two times donning the same striped Stella McCartney suit as she was promoting the series’ third season. She first wore the suit on 13 May for the show’s world premiere in New York City, and the second time, she rocked the blue set for a 16 May appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Both times, Jessie styled the ensemble with different accessories, the first with green pumps and the second with black shoes and a gold chain over a casual white t-shirt. Her decision to get the most out of the look garnered attention, which she addressed in a red-carpet interview with InStyle at the show’s world premiere.

“I care a lot about being as sustainable as you can, so you will see me in this suit a fair amount,” she told the outlet in a video clip. “So I hope you like it because you’re going to see it again.”

She added that she makes it a habit to purchase secondhand clothing, repairs her clothes that need mending, and invests in items that will last her years rather than fall apart within a few months.

She isn’t the first actor to advocate for a more sustainable lifestyle, with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Jane Fonda both having re-worn their clothes on the red carpet.

The former has both repeated and altered versions of past red carpet looks, breathing new life into luxe garments like the Louis Vuitton ensemble rocked at the Oscars last year. In March of this year, she paired the top with pants to a Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show.

Claudia Jessie attends Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere in NYC at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Meanwhile, Fonda dusted off an old gown of hers for the 2021 Golden Globes - where she received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award - showing that she remained committed to reusing and recycling her clothes.

“I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism.”

“So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I’m all set,” she added.

At the 2020 Oscars, Fonda also wore a crimson-beaded Elie Saab gown that she previously wore to Cannes in 2014.

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 was released on May 16, while the second part will premiere on June 13.