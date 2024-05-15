Everything Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have said about their friendship

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

As they’ve filmed three seasons of Bridgerton, stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have become steadfast friends.

The pair have weathered intense online speculation as the popular Netflix show skyrocketed them into stratospheric fame, with an onslaught of attention lobbed at them for their chemistry while promoting the show's third season.

The latest installment, which is set to air on 16 May, tells the love story between their two characters Penelope Featherington and Collin Bridgerton, who have remained the best of friends until the latter was caught disparaging her to his circle of friends last season.

“Polin” fans were excited by the pair’s displays of camaraderie on the red carpet and throughout the press tour, getting lots of insight into their real-life friendship. In April, the pals were snapped walking hand-in-hand down the red carpet at the season three launch event at Milton Park Country House in Bowral, Australia.

Elle Australia shared a clip of the Barbie actor revealing why deepening her connection with Newton on-screen wasn't hard. She explained: “We’ve known each other now five years and people were like: ‘What did you do to build the chemistry?’ And I’m like: ‘Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn’t have to do anything.’”

Elsewhere, at another event, the pair continued to show off their sweet friendship, with one fan video on TikTok showing Newton chivalrously extending his hand out for her to grab, only for her to link arms with him instead.

At the New York City premiere of the latest season, the actors posed on the red carpet together and reflected on their dynamic in an interview with Extra. They acknowledged the rumours revolving around their on-screen chemistry.

“We think it’s really sweet ... because we truly love each other,” Coughlan said. “He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale ... It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.”

Their friendship served as a foundation for building their on-screen dynamic, with Newton noting that he couldn’t have done it without her.

“There’s something that just bonds you when you do this show with someone,” Newton told Refinery29. “When you lead the show, you’re in every day together.”

He continued: “Any time that felt difficult or I was struggling with it — whether it was the schedule or the hours or jumping from episode to episode — I just felt reassured in the fact that Nic was going through the same experience and coping with it really well.”

Coughlan added that leading the season together caused their friendship to deepen, with the two of them often leaning on one another for support.

“It’s a very rare experience. I think we’re aware of how unique this is,” she told the outlet, then looking at Newton. “I don’t have a relationship like anyone in my life like I have with you.”

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in ‘Bridgerton’ ( Netflix )

They have long shown support for one another over the years. In June 2023, Coughlan supported Newton amidst his starring run in The Shape of Things on London’s West End. While in October 2023, Newton supported Coughlan donning the exclusive T-shirt sold to raise funds for the non-profit organisation Choose Love, which supports displaced people and refugees globally.

“I know you’ve been waiting and the latest @chooselove model is here,” Coughlan captioned a photo of him wearing her design on Instagram. “Thank you Luke for being the best and supporting this incredible charity who are supporting refugees in great need the world over.”

The first part of Bridgerton season three will drop on Netflix on 16 May, while the second batch of episodes will arrive on 13 June.