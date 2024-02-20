Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler reveals she’s adopted foster son

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Disney Channel actress has announced a major life change.

Bridgit Mendler, most known for her role as Teddy in the show Good Luck Charlie, recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she had decided to adopt her foster son along with her husband, Griffin Cleverly.

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet four-year-old boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is,” her tweet read alongside a photo of two people on a beach during a sunset.

“That’s my news for now folks.”

Following her post, many people went on to leave their comments of congratulations, as the former actress has been making strides in her career as well, announcing that she just became the CEO of her own startup company Northwood Space.

“Congratulations on your journey into motherhood! Adopting and fostering truly change lives, and that first holiday season as a family is always extra special. Here’s to many more shared sunsets and precious moments,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “An actual queen and MOTHER in every sense. READY OR NOT, we are here to support all of the great things you’re doing.”

“I’m in awe of you. You are breaking barriers in every way!!” a third commenter praised Mendler.

One commenter even joked that Mendler should be named Time Magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year for all of her accomplishments.

Aside from her roles on Disney Channel, Mendler is also known for her academic achievements, as she has earned degrees from the University of Southern California (USC), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is currently finishing up her last year of Harvard Law School.

Now, she will be breaking into the business world, serving as the CEO of the new space start-up Northwood Space, which landed $6.3m in seed funding, according to CNBC.

She also took to X to quote-retweet the outlet’s story with an announcement of her own.

“Expect the unexpected! So excited to announce our $6.3m seed led by @foundersfund and @a16z with participation from @CapitalAlso, @LongJourneyVC, @BoxGroup, @humbavc,” Mendler began.

“At @NorhwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space,” she added. “We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood,” she concluded, with a link to Northwood’s careers page.

Mendler also recently spent some time at the Federal Communications Commission’s new Space Bureau, where she “completely fell in love with space law”.

“The vision is a data highway between Earth and space. Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite,” she told CNBC.