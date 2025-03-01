Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Teddy Swims are among the stars walking the red carpet at this year’s Brit Awards tonight (Saturday 1 March).

The annual ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena in London, where comedian Jack Whitehall is playing host to some of the biggest artists across pop, rock and rap.

While the Brits red carpet isn’t necessarily known for the most avant garde of fashion choices, a number of attendees opted for some surprisingly bold looks.

Here are some of the most daring looks at this year’s ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP )

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter had some fun on the Brits red carpet ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards ( AFP via Getty Images )

US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, one of 2024’s biggest breakout stars, looked sensational in a floor-length baby pink gown with a fishtail and train, ruched skirt and sparkling silver embellishments, complete with a dazzling diamond necklace and rings, and her blonde hair loose in long curls.

Teddy Swims

open image in gallery Teddy Swims went all out for the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The rapper and singer turned heads with a suit embellished with dozens of plush toys, including sharks, monkeys, dogs and teddy bears, plus a giant unicorn with sequinned hooves.

Lola Young

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

The “Messy” singer, who was nominated for the Brits Rising Star award in 2021 and was up for Best Pop Act at this year’s ceremony, looked effortlessly cool in a white silk bodice with a string of pearls serving as a belt, paired with a slouchy faux leather and velvet jacket.

Will Njobvu

open image in gallery Will Njobvu at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The TV presenter and podcast host looked fantastic in an all-black ensemble of a skirt and cropped blazer, with black patent leather or faux-leather boots, accessorised with a studded choker and silver metal detailing.

Maura Higgins

open image in gallery Love Island star Maura Higgins wore a dramatic sheer gown ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Love Island star Maura Higgins opted for a dramatic black, floor-length sheer gown with bright floral detailing.

Joe Keery

open image in gallery Joe Keery, who records under the name Djo, attended this year's Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The Stranger Things actor and musician, who is set to release his new album The Crux next month under his moniker Djo, opted for a smart casual look with dark jeans, boots and a colourful knit and pinstripe blazer.

CMAT

open image in gallery Irish singer CMAT at the 2025 Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Irish singer CMAT looked fantastic in a gold dress with black diamond pattern and black bustier, paired with gold jewel-studded choker, earrings and a fur coat.

Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates this year’s ceremony with five nominations, including for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.

Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.

The Song of the Year category was arguably the most diverse – at least in terms of genre – set of nominations in recent memory, with TikTok-friendly stars like Artemas and KSI muscling up against The Beatles and Coldplay.

See the nominations in full here.