Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brit Awards 2025 red carpet: From Sabrina Carpenter to Charli XCX, the most daring looks

‘Stranger Things’ actor Joe Keery, ‘Love Island’ host Maya Jama and pop star Sabrina Carpenter have arrived at the O2 Arena

Roisin O'Connor
Sunday 02 March 2025 07:18 GMT
Comments
Most daring looks of the 2025 Brit Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Teddy Swims are among the stars who walked the red carpet at this year’s Brit Awards tonight (Saturday 1 March).

The annual ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London, where comedian Jack Whitehall played host to some of the biggest artists across pop, rock and rap.

While the Brits red carpet isn’t necessarily known for the most avant-garde of fashion choices, a number of attendees opted for some surprisingly bold looks.

Here are some of the most daring looks at this year’s ceremony.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Sabrina Carpenter had some fun on the Brits red carpet
Sabrina Carpenter had some fun on the Brits red carpet (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Brit Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

US pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, one of 2024’s biggest breakout stars, looked sensational in a floor-length baby pink gown with a fishtail and train, ruched skirt and sparkling silver embellishments, complete with a dazzling diamond necklace and rings, and her blonde hair loose in long curls.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX was one of the last stars to walk the red carpet at the Brit Awards
Charli XCX was one of the last stars to walk the red carpet at the Brit Awards (REUTERS)
The pop artist went for an edgy gothic look with a black dress featuring sheer panelling and a matching veil
The pop artist went for an edgy gothic look with a black dress featuring sheer panelling and a matching veil (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The pioneering pop artist was giving “black widow spider” in her dramatic ensemble, a black dress with sheer panelling and matching veil, paired with sultry gothic-style makeup and dangling silver earrings.

JADE

JADE’s ‘groom’ loomed over her in a white suit
JADE’s ‘groom’ loomed over her in a white suit (REUTERS)
Pop artist JADE wore a Diesel Bride gown to the 2025 Brit Awards
Pop artist JADE wore a Diesel Bride gown to the 2025 Brit Awards (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Former Little Mix star turned solo artist JADE was resplendent in a full-skirted bridal gown by Diesel in palest blue with a ribbed bodice, flowing silk train and floral-style sleeves and neckline, with a matching silk bouquet.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims went all out for the 2025 Brit Awards
Teddy Swims went all out for the 2025 Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The rapper and singer turned heads with a suit embellished with dozens of plush toys, including sharks, monkeys, dogs and teddy bears, plus a giant unicorn with sequinned hooves.

Lola Young

(REUTERS)

The “Messy” singer, who was nominated for the Brits Rising Star award in 2021 and was up for Best Pop Act at this year’s ceremony, looked effortlessly cool in a white silk bodice with a string of pearls serving as a belt, paired with a slouchy faux leather and velvet jacket.

Will Njobvu

Will Njobvu at the 2025 Brit Awards
Will Njobvu at the 2025 Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The TV presenter and podcast host looked fantastic in an all-black ensemble of a skirt and cropped blazer, with black patent leather or faux-leather boots, accessorised with a studded choker and silver metal detailing.

Maura Higgins

Love Island star Maura Higgins wore a dramatic sheer gown
Love Island star Maura Higgins wore a dramatic sheer gown (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Love Island star Maura Higgins opted for a dramatic black, floor-length sheer gown with bright floral detailing.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery, who records under the name Djo, attended this year's Brit Awards
Joe Keery, who records under the name Djo, attended this year's Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Stranger Things actor and musician, who is set to release his new album The Crux next month under his moniker Djo, opted for a smart casual look with dark jeans, boots and a colourful knit and pinstripe blazer.

CMAT

Irish singer CMAT at the 2025 Brit Awards
Irish singer CMAT at the 2025 Brit Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Irish singer CMAT looked fantastic in a gold dress with black diamond pattern and black bustier, paired with gold jewel-studded choker, earrings and a fur coat.

Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates this year’s ceremony with five nominations, including for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.

Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.

The Song of the Year category was arguably the most diverse – at least in terms of genre – set of nominations in recent memory, with TikTok-friendly stars like Artemas and KSI muscling up against The Beatles and Coldplay.

See the winners in full here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in