The tricks British adults use to stay energised, according to poll

Britons have revealed their top energy boosters, including doing star jumps, shouting – and slapping themselves around the face.

A study of 2,000 adults found that almost two thirds turn to sweets or chocolate to revitalise themselves and 34 per cent resort to listening to high tempo music.

More than a quarter wind the window down in the car in an attempt to wake their brains and bodies up.

A few said chewing on gum is a tried and tested way to feel more refreshed, while nearly half drink a glass of water.

Other unusual methods Britons have used to get an energy boost include jumping up and down, singing and even taking an ice bath.

The majority also claim fresh air is important when it comes to maintaining good energy levels, with many opting for a walk and a few going for a run to give themselves a boost.

Others said that spending time outdoors makes them feel more awake.

The poll was commissioned by Volvic as it launches its new Touch of Fruit Vitality Pineapple and Orange with added vitamin B6 to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.

Marie Chaigneau, brand manager at Volvic said: “It’s been interesting to uncover the lengths to which people will go to give themselves an energy boost - some of which are certainly more unusual than others.

“Feeling refreshed all the time can be challenging, so we’ve been on a mission to find a simple and effective way to invigorate the nation’s energy levels.

“As nationwide restrictions start to lift, and with warmer weather on the horizon, we’re on a mission to invigorate the nation, and encourage them to explore the greatoutdoors.”

The poll also found more than two thirds of adults perform these methods to stop them feeling tired or sluggish with many claiming energy boosting methods help them to think better. Meanwhile a third said it encourages them to actively do something, such as exercise.

It also emerged that several find themselves needing to apply one of these ‘tricks’ on a daily basis – with the average adult needing a boost twice a day.

Indeed, more than half of those polled via OnePoll feel ‘more awake’ while spending time outside and for 45 per cent this has a positive impact on their overall mood and mental health.

Similarly, others admitted their appreciation of nature has increased due to the lockdowns.

SWNS