More than a quarter of adults feel overwhelmed at the thought of life after lockdown – when life admin and social occasions kick in.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 38 per cent are now used to living in the ‘slow lane’ and 23 per cent are not looking forward to life becoming more fast-paced from Monday 17 May.

A few say they want to keep a balance of ‘me time’ and social plans as restrictions continue to ease.

Meanwhile others went as far as to say they haven’t missed having a diary full of events.

It also emerged that while some are excited about getting their social life back, people are anxious and feel nervous about it.

Several of those polled said they were not looking forward to being in busy, crowded spaces in the near future and others don’t want the pressure of making small talk.

Instead, more than three in 10 would like to ease back into a busy social life post lockdown slowly rather than all at once while a few say they are stressed out at the thought of the amount of life admin and organisation that comes with plans.

A spokesperson for broadband provider Virgin Media, which commissioned the poll to launch its free virtual assistant service, said: “There are clearly mixed feelings about life after lockdown as we accelerate towards a post-restriction world.

“After more than a year spent staying connected with loved ones online and socialising virtually, we’re approaching another shift with many feeling overwhelmed by the growing number of social plans and life admin that come with it.

“And while adapting a new busier routine, almost a fifth admitted they’d happily keep socialising virtually after lockdown with some video call get-togethers.

“The research reveals people have spent just under six hours rearranging events since March 2020 so it’s no surprise 15 per cent feel they would benefit from having a personal assistant to help ease them into a faster-paced routine.”

The survey also found a few aren’t looking forward to not being able to make appointments and bookings at venues like restaurants and bars.

Since 12 April, the majority say they have struggled to get an outdoor reservation and had to make an average of five attempts before they could make a booking, leaving them frustrated and disappointed.

A further 30 per cent admitted they will find it annoying having to book in advance rather than making spontaneous plans in the future.

The average adult already has three social events booked in for May and is expecting to spend £117 per month on average at social events this upcoming summer.

Despite upcoming plans, a few said have found not going out during lockdown relaxing, with almost one in five not looking forward to no longer having restrictions as an excuse to not see people.

A majority of those polled via OnePoll have told a white lie in the past to get out of plans, with fake illness, tiredness and having to work among the top excuses.

Events people have tried to get out of with an exaggerated version of the truth include socialising with colleagues, friends’ birthdays and dinner with the in-laws.

Virgin Media has teamed up with TV personality Tom Read Wilson to provide a series of lockdown lifting life hacks, including a virtual assistant service and an online tool to help people say no when they need to.

Tom said: “It’s important to remember to pause and practice the art of moderation when reconnecting with loved ones and adjusting to a busier routine – the last thing we want is social burnout.

“And for those who need a bit of assistance wriggling their way out of unwanted plans or simply want to continue to embrace the joy of missing out, they can head to my ‘polite decline generator’ for some inspiration on how to say no with grace.”

Virgin Media’s spokesperson added: “Everyone will have a different approach to adjusting to life after lockdown with a fifth of those surveyed saying they will continue to socialise virtually on some occasions.

“So whether they’re out and about meeting friends, catching up with family online, or sat solo on the sofa, we’re helping the nation bounce back however they choose.”

SWNS