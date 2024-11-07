How to transform a bland bedroom into a cosy, festive space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When it comes to dressing the home for Christmas, it’s only natural our living rooms steal the limelight and become the focus of attention.

After all, this is where the fir tree grabs the spotlight in all its twinkly glory – central to family gatherings and festive get-togethers.

But spare a thought for sleepovers, namely the spare room…

Indeed, according to a recent survey by David Wilson Homes, 55% of British adults will travel to visit their families over Christmas, and 45% will host family members.

Moreover, their findings revealed more than four in ten respondents with a spare bedroom (42%) wouldn’t be prepared for a guest to stay.

To pave the way for hosting over the holidays, David Wilson Homes has teamed up with interior design expert, Rebekah Earls from Show Business Interiors, to help you get guest ready…

Declutter

“Before you begin adding festive touches, make sure your spare bedroom is clean, tidy, and ready for visitors,” highlights Earls.

“Decluttering can be easier said than done, especially if your spare room isn’t often stayed in – and has become a storage room.”

Ottomans and underbed storage can hide unwanted clutter, suggests Earls, and think about stylish units for organising bits and pieces. “You can also use the walls for vertical storage, freeing up valuable floor space.”

Warm bedding

Having fresh bedding is a must, notes Earls. But as she points out, think about those little things to add that extra festive touch.

“Using rich cotton bedding will make guests feel especially cosy, and additional blankets are always welcome for cold winter nights.

“Think about what colours you’d like your festive bedding to be too,” underlines Earls. “Traditional Christmas colours like deep reds and rich golds will set the perfect scene, adding warmth to the room.”

If your room has a strong colour scheme already, find a festive print to match. “There are lots of Christmas-themed bedding options available this time of year, so it might be easier than you think to find the right colour to fit your room.”

Faux fur

“Soft furnishings bring warmth, helping to create that extra sense of cosiness during winter,” enthuses Earls. “You can emulate that cosy log cabin aesthetic in your bedroom by introducing faux fur.

“Faux fur rugs add comfort to a room, particularly if you have hardwood floors. Placing the rug in the centre of a large bedroom can help pull the space together.

“Or placing it by the side of the bed ensures guests have somewhere soft to change into their slippers – nobody wants cold feet on Christmas morning!”

She recommends choosing a solid colour faux fur rather than a bold pattern. “Prints like leopard or cheetah tend to give off a tropical vibe, so it’s best to stick with classic neutrals like white or brown for a more refined look.”

Fairy lights

A spare set of fairy lights might be just what you need to add a festive touch…

“Fairy lights create a beautiful ambience if used tastefully, but there are three things to watch out for when deciding if fairy lights are right in a bedroom,” warns Earls.

Firstly, she says to make sure the light colour is a warm white rather than blue. “You want the room to feel warm and cosy before bed rather than icy and cold.”

Secondly, make sure the fairy lights have a slow twinkle setting at the very most, as flashing lights may make it difficult to sleep.

Finally, make sure they can be turned off easily. “Nobody wants to climb behind a bookshelf to find a plug socket at night to turn the lights off.”

Personal touches

“Christmas is a time of coming together, and you can show loved ones you care by adding personal creative touches.

“While you’ll want to save your big gifts for Christmas Day, providing a few new toiletries for them to use can be a simple show. To make it even more special, ditch the cardboard packaging for a festive wicker basket.”

Furthermore, she says chalk marker pens are inexpensive and can allow you to decorate a bedroom in ways you may not have thought of before.

“Chalk pens allow you to draw on windows, meaning you can add mistletoe around the window edges; or even write a personalised message to greet your guests as they enter the room.”

Appeal to all the senses

Creating a beautiful space is important, but have you considered scents and sounds too?

“The Christmas period has some incredible hallmark scents which provide a peaceful and festive atmosphere,” opines Earls. “Scented candles are everywhere this time of year, with festive scents like pumpkin spice, fresh pine, winter berries, or cookie dough.”

Sound is also important. “A lot of people have trouble sleeping in an unfamiliar bed, regardless of how comfortable they are in your home.”

She says one way to make them feel more comfy is to provide a speaker, so they can play their music quietly at night. If your spare room has a TV, think of a few festive films to watch before they go to sleep.

Provide storage

Nobody likes living out of a suitcase, especially not over Christmas…

“Providing a set of drawers and somewhere to hang their clothes may seem simple, but will go a long way in making them feel more at home.

“Additionally, offering to store their bags or suitcase in another room during their stay can help free up more space – and help them settle in,” adds Earls.