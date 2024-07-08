Support truly

Britney Spears has hinted at her breakup with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz in a recent Instagram post.

The pop star, 42, declared she is “single as f***” on July 7 after calling out Soliz for his recent rendezvous with paparazzi. On Sunday, Spears took to her Instagram Story to share a paparazzi photo of herself and her 37-year-old boyfriend in a car.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” the “Toxic” singer wrote over the image, which showed her ducked in the passenger seat as Soliz used his hand to block his face from the cameras.

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” Spears added. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???”

The “Gimme More” singer later shared a cryptic post to her Instagram feed, which read: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.” In the since-deleted caption, Spears also appeared to announce that she and Soliz had split after the run-in with paparazzi.

“Single as f*** !!!” she captioned the post, per Page Six. “I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!”

The singer’s relationship with Soliz marked her first public romance since her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2023. In September, Page Six reported Spears had begun dating Soliz – her former housekeeper – after her split from Asghari.

While sources close to Spears claimed her brief fling with Soliz lasted only one month, they were later photographed together at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles back in May. At the time, the “Circus” singer made headlines when she was seen being escorted out of the luxury Hollywood hotel by paramedics due to a twisted ankle. She later shared a message on Instagram, telling fans “the news is fake” and seemingly shutting down speculation that she and Soliz got into a fight at the establishment.

Spears and Asghari were married in June 2022 after more than five years of dating. Just 14 months later, the fitness instructor filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She later broke her silence about the split on Instagram, writing in the caption of her post: “As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!” Spears said. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you. I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!”

Spears continued: “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions!”

“So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!” she concluded the post.

Spears and Asghari reached a divorce settlement in May this year.