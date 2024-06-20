Britney Spears toasts ‘little things in life’ after Justin Timberlake arrest

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Britney Spears shared a toast with her millions of fans on social media hours after her ex boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The “Womanizer” hitmaker, 42, dated the former NSYNC band member, 43, from 1992 to 2002. She claimed in her memoir, The Woman in Me, he had encouraged her to have an abortion during their relationship and later dumped her by text.

Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated in the early hours of Tuesday morning (18 June). That afternoon, Spears shared a happy post with her followers.

The pop star posted photos of her relaxing in a swimming pool and enjoying a cocktail in Las Vegas, where she is set to perform. “It’s the little things you know!!!” she said.

Although the singer has her Instagram comment section turned off, Spears’ fans were quick to assume the post was about Timberlake on other platforms.

“She means karma is a b*tch,” one person claimed, while other fans called her an “icon” for enjoying her afternoon.

The Independent has contacted Britney Spears representatives for comment.

Timberlake was arrested in the wealthy Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, Long Island, known as a popular destination for celebrities in the summer months. The pop star claimed to have consumed just “one martini,” according to a complaint obtained by the New York Post.

The cop who arrested Timberlake was so young that he didn’t recognize the superstar, according to a report. The musician appeared in a Long Island court on Tuesday and was released without bail but is due back in court on July 26.

Police told the outlet Timberlake was at the American Hotel partying and blew through a stop sign in his 2025 BMW when he left. Cops started to follow him, and pulled him over after he started swerving. The singer told police that he was following his friends home.

open image in gallery Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1992 to 2002 when she claims he dumped her over text ( Getty Images )

The singer “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests” and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer, the complaint says.

Officers observed Timberlake with glassy eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath. “He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Timberlake, a spokesperson for the police department and Sag Harbor Justice Court for comment.