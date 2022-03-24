Britney Spears’ fans were left amused at the star’s frank admission she has “no idea” who comedian Pete Davidson or reality star Scott Disick are.

The singer’s pop culture confession came after reality TV star Disick shared a story on Instagram featuring Davidson, who is Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend and who has been attacked on social media by Kanye West.

In a since-expired story, shared via Page Six, Davidson took over Disick’s Instagram account and shared a video of the former reality star and two of his friends asleep on a couch. The 1982 film The King of Comedy could be seen playing on the television in the background.

At the end of the clip, 28-year-old Davidson turned the camera toward himself to show that he was the only one of his friends awake.

“Boyz night was wild,” he joked in the caption.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which has been shared via Twitter, Spears reposted the clip and noted that she “had no idea” who the Saturday Night Live star and his friends were.

“Sorry had to repost this…no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard,” she wrote. he pop singer wrote in the caption.

On Twitter many fans shared their reactions to Spears’ comments, saying that she was “at peace” because of it.

“Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is,” one wrote. “She really has found peace.”

“That post implied that she has no clue who Kim Kardashian is either,” a tweet reads. “I wish I had that kind of peace.”

“If Britney Spears really doesn’t know who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are, then baby, she truly IS free,” another Twitter user wrote.

Other people on social media said that they didn’t know who Davidson was either, until his previous relationship with Ariana Grande and current one with Kardashian.

“I would have no idea this man existed except Ariana has a song called Pete Davidson,” one wrote. “I couldn’t pick him out in a lineup if my life depended on it though.”

“I had no idea who Pete Davidson was either until he started dating Kim,” a Twitter user said. “Are they still together?...If so, my money is on them not lasting. They are the most unlikely couple. He’s punching well above his weight.”