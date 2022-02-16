Meet Britney Spears’ new puppy Sawyer

Britney Spears has introduced her fans to her newest family member, an Australian Shepherd puppy named Sawyer.
The pop star posted a clip of the blue-eyed dog, which is a breed of herding dog from the US, on her Instagram account and described how he “makes my heart melt”.
She wrote in the caption: “Geez… Can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second.
“I’m introducing the new [addition] to my family. His name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian Shepherd with blue eyes.
“It’s funny, he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying. I can talk to him for 30 min [sic] about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad.”
Spears, 40, continued: “I think he understands me especially with those eyes. He makes my heart melt. He needs me and I like that.”
Australian Shepherds were bred to be sheepdogs to work on ranches and come in a variety of coat colours and patterns.
Spears also shared her thoughts about the differences between dogs and cats, and revealed she had also acquired a new feline friend she would introduce at a later date.
Cats “know better” than to see their human owners as “God”, she said, unlike dogs.
“My cat is French and very peculiar… she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min [sic] before she eats it.
“She is extremely smart and looks like a miniature cheetah! Me and security couldn’t find her for two hours and then when we did she would disappear again!” Spears added.
The Hit Me Baby One More Time singer said she enjoyed having “a house full of small animals”. Her video also contained clips of her dancing in a neon green swimsuit and black stiletto pumps.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies