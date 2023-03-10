Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Are you green-fingered or do you stay well away from house plants, seeds and gardens? Take this quiz to find out just how your growing skills fare.

How excited do you get about a trip to the garden centre? Do you know how courgettes are grown? How confident would you feel about growing a plant from a seed?

It comes after a study of 2,000 adults found Brits get the bug for gardening at just 26.

Despite the pastime having an “older” stereotype, young adults are gaining a new-found love for it, with 56 per cent putting this down to its mental health benefits.

Others enjoy gardening because plants can brighten up a home or a garden (63 per cent) or find it therapeutic to watch something grow.

And 66 per cent want to do more fruit and vegetable growing from seeds and plants to keep themselves fed.

But many feel they are stopped from pursuing an interest in gardening more by a lack of time (39 per cent), not having any outdoor space (37 per cent) and not knowing enough about how to do it (35 per cent).

One in four don’t believe they have the right equipment to successfully grow their own, while 23 per cent are too frightened of bugs and spiders to get their hands dirty.

A spokesman for seed and plant producer Mr Fothergill’s, which commissioned the research, said: “Gardening and growing your own from seed can be super rewarding and great for your wellbeing, so it’s great people are getting stuck in at such a young age.

“But many feel there are a few barriers in their way, including a lack of outdoor space.

“This isn’t the case though, as it’s possible to grow a great range of things indoors, if you can put in a bit of work.”

The research also found 47 per cent of those polled feel there is something ‘special’ about eating things they’ve grown themselves.

Carrots (27 per cent), onions (22 per cent) and peppers (21 per cent) were included in the top 10 vegetables people would like to grow themselves.

And 64 per cent would prefer to grow their own veg than buy it from a supermarket, according to the OnePoll.com data.

The main reasons for this are wanting to ensure it’s the freshest produce possible (67 per cent), finding it rewarding to monitor its progress and knowing exactly where it’s come from (both 61 per cent).

But for those who feel held back by a lack of outdoor space, 47 per cent have tried growing something on their windowsill.

And of these, 79 per cent believe their attempt was successful.

TV gardener David Domoney, who is heading up the Mr Fothergill’s Windowsill Gardening campaign to encourage new people to grow veg indoors and save money, said: “Growing plants on the windowsill is many people’s first experience in gardening.

“The more experience we develop with growing plants indoors, the more our windowsills become populated by a variety of plants that brighten our homes and purify the air indoors.

“Growing plants indoors has many benefits, including feeding the family with fresh, healthy, and flavoursome produce, generating excitement at the first signs of germination, and the true happiness at watching it grow before our eyes.

“There are significant mental health benefits of tending and nurturing plants, and the enhanced vitamin enriched flavour of picking fresh and making use of the produce in meals within your own home results in physical wellbeing also.”

Top 20 vegetables Brits would like to grow themselves: