Brooke Shields breaks down after dropping off youngest daughter at college

Brooke Shields has opened up about what happened after she dropped off her youngest child at college.

On Monday, August 26, Shields took to Instagram to post a video of herself shortly after dropping off her 18-year-old daughter Grier at Wake Forest University for her first year of school. “Both of my baby birds have left the nest,” she captioned the post.

“I sat here one year ago and I watched my big girl leave and I’m back on this porch and I am now officially an empty nester,” the video began.

Although the actress did express her gratitude for Grier being at school alongside her 21-year-old sister Rowan, who is also a student at Wake Forest. “They’re together at least,” Shields said as she began to wipe away tears from her eyes and take off her sunglasses. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy for the moms. I mean it’s just so weird. It’s so weird that [Grier’s] not here.”

She explained how difficult it was to say goodbye to her youngest daughter after moving her into her dorm room when Grier started crying, which led to her crying. “And then I cried a good portion of the ride home,” Shields said. “So anyway I’m an empty nester. Wow.”

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to reassure Shields that the sad feeling is normal for parents but that it is only the start of a different aspect of being a parent.

“Oh Brooke it’s so so hard. It’s the end of an era and now you get to start a new chapter. But first you have to cry. A lot,” one comment read. “I laid on my couch for three weeks and couldn’t speak to anyone. Be tender with yourself. It’s hard because it’s hard. All us empty nesters are sending you love.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Sharing your genuine feeling with everyone is the bravest thing, you’re an incredible mama, hang in there darling. Sending all the love and positive energy for you.”

A fellow “empty nester” admitted that she understood exactly how Shields was feeling. “I just became an empty nester too. It’s much harder than I imagined it would be,” they wrote.

“The best thing we can do is remain supportive and keep in touch with our sweet daughters. I’m looking at starting another time consuming hobby to keep my mind occupied. Wishing all the empty nesters out there the best!!”

Leading up to Grier leaving for school, Shields revealed in a 2023 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was nervous for her last child to move out. “I am getting nervous,” she said at the time.

“It’s funny, I said to my daughter, I said ‘I’ve spent basically 18 years telling you what to do. Telling you how to be ... so now I have to really allow you to be trusted.’”

Despite her tear-filled goodbye with Grier, the actress had a similar reaction to her oldest daughter moving into her dorm room as Shields shared a post on Instagram that also showed her crying.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” the caption on the post read. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date… NOW!”