Brooke Shields says her daughter is in ‘a**hole’ stage

Actor and supermodel Brooke Shields has opened up about the struggles of raising teens, referring to her kids as “18 and a**hole”.

The 56-year-old style icon has two children, Rowan Henchy, 18, and Grier Henchy, 15, but said on the Armchair Expert podcast with Parenthood’s Dax Shepard that it’s a challenge raising teenagers.

“It’s so much fun,” said Ms Shields sarcastically of this stage of parenting. “[Grier] just FaceTimed me about this dress that she wants to buy, and I’m trying to tell her what is the best plan of action to get said dress,” revealed Ms Shields, “then I get a text saying, ‘I really don’t appreciate the way you talk to me.”

But she soon complimented her daughter about her passion and strength. “The 15-year-old shocks me at times,” said Ms Shields. “She’s a social justice warrior. She can take an argument. I’d love her to be a prosecutor.”

She shares her children with screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy, and has been open about family issues including having a mother who was alcoholic, suffering a miscarriage and undergoing IVF. When she had her first child she suffered postnatal depression. “I finally had a healthy beautiful baby girl and I couldn't look at her,” she told People magazine in 2009.

Ms Shields started her career aged 11-months-old on an Ivory Soap ad, before getting a leading role as a child prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby. In the 1980s, she was one of the most famous teenagers in the world. She modelled for Calvin Klein and became the youngest Vogue magazine cover star.

She’s dated Liam Neeson, Nicolas Cage, Dean Cain, John Travolta, Michael Jackson and Matt Dillon and was wed to Andre Agassi for two years, before separating in 1993.

“I want to put a chastity belt on my girls,” Ms Shields told The Guardian when her daughters were 14 and 11 years old. “At the top of the stairs, I can see her rolling her skirt up. I’m like, ‘Unroll your skirt.’ It’s a constant negotiation,” she said of her oldest at the time.