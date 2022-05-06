Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have recounted an “awkward” moment from their extravagant wedding last month.

The newlyweds, who exchanged vows during a star-studded ceremony at Peltz’ family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on 9 April, reflected on their wedding mishap in a new video for Vogue titled: “Cake or fake?”

In the clip, Beckham, 23, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Peltz, 27, the heiress daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, attempted the viral challenge which sees people determine whether an object is real or made entirely of cake.

While trying to decipher whether the foods placed in front of them were real, or crafted by Amirah Kassem, the Met Gala pastry chef and founder of Flour Shop, the couple revealed that they had had a similar issue with their own wedding cake.

“We’ve actually done this game before, we got married a few weeks ago and, when we were cutting the cake, half of it was cardboard, and half of it was cake, and they didn’t tell us what one was what,” Beckham recalled. “So we were cutting it together and we were trying to cut the cardboard, like sawing it in half.”

The recollection prompted Peltz to add that the moment was “so awkward”.

During a later round of the game, which saw the couple attempt to determine whether an ice cream sundae was real or cake, Peltz also joked that the challenge was giving her “PTSD from our wedding”.

Peltz then attempted to cut into the dessert, noting that it resembled the moment she and Beckham tried to cut into their wedding cake.

“Honestly, this is what we did at the wedding for like, 10 minutes straight, while people looked at us,” Peltz added.

The couple’s nuptials were attended by a number of celebrity guests, including Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, and two of Victoria’s former bandmates: Mel C and Mel B.

Beckham and Peltz’s recollection comes after they made their debut as a married couple at the Met Gala on Monday night.

While speaking to Vogue on the red carpet steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple reflected on married life so far, with Beckham revealing that it’s been “so much fun”.

“Marrying your best mate, it’s the best,” he said, while Peltz, who wore a fushia, off-the-shoulder gown for the event, added: “We feel like we’re on a playdate forever.”

In another video released by Vogue on Thursday, in which the couple documented their Met Gala preparation, Beckham acknowledged that Monday night’s gala marked his second time going to the exclusive event, before revealing that he’d had a great time during his first Met Gala in September because Peltz had also been by his side.

“It was really fun because I was with my fiancée,” he recalled. “It was me and her, we ran into some really fun people, and having your best friend next to you makes it less anxious, less nervous.”

Following the couple’s nuptials, Beckham revealed that he’d taken his wife’s surname, with the photographer updating his Instagram handle to read @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Peltz updated her own to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

He also documented his name change with a black-and-white photo of himself and Peltz on their wedding day, which he captioned: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”