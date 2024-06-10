Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has hit back at being labeled a “nepo baby.”

The 25-year-old spoke candidly about being the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during an interview with InStyle, published on June 10. Speaking to the publication, he was asked how it felt to be called a “nepo baby,” which is used to describe someone who has famous or well-connected parents.

In response, Peltz Beckham said that while he can’t change who his family is, his famous name won’t stop him from working hard in his career.

“I mean, I can’t help how I was born,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for better parents and I’m just trying to work my a** off and trying to make a name for myself. That’s all I can say, really.”

He continued to describe what his definition of success has always been, before noting that he wouldn’t let any online hate get to him.

“I think what I wanted for so long - especially the last few years - is I really wanted to make a name for myself,” Peltz Beckham added. “I’m always going to have haters and that’s fine, and it’s probably going to get worse.”

Many celebrities with notable parents have spoken candidly about being called a “nepo baby”. During an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast in April, Zooey Deschanel, who is the daughter of director Caleb Deschanel and actor Mary Jo Deschanel, hit back at the idea that she was given work opportunities because of who her family is.

“It’s funny because people be like: ‘Oh, nepotism’, I’m like no. My dad’s a DP [director of photography, another term for cinematographer]. No one’s getting jobs because their dad’s a DP. It’s definitely not,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that she has received some “creative” help from her parents throughout her acting career.

“My mum is an actor and my dad is a cinematographer and a director. I can’t possibly emphasize enough how much creative help I had from my family unit,” the New Girl star continued. “My dad is a great creative mind and such a talented person. My mum is a great actor and is so nurturing. My mum would coach me when I didn’t have an acting coach, she would help me, read lines with me. She’d be so supportive.”

During his interview with InStyle, Peltz Beckham also revealed that, despite the criticism he may face in the media, he’s looking forward to the launch of his next business venture – Cloud23 – which he shared minimal details about.

“I’m excited for people to try [Cloud23] and I don’t know, what else can I say?” he explained. “Where would I want my business to be in 20 years? I want my product to be [everywhere]. I would love to have my own restaurant. You have to be happy to be successful. That’s important.”

Although he didn’t say much about his new work, he did reveal that his mysterious business will be launching in September.

“I can’t say what, exactly, it is, but it’s in the food space,” he said, expressing that he’ll be providing a variety of products under that name.

He also revealed how the brand’s name was inspired by his family, noting that the 23 is a shoutout to his father’s football jersey. In addition, the number is also a reference to the date June 23, which is when he proposed to his now-wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The former model emphasized how hard he’s worked on Cloud23 for more than two years, acknowledging that he’s “literally put everything into” his company.

“I’ve never worked so hard on anything in my life. What I’m releasing is something that hasn’t been done before,” he added. “I like to be the first one to do something interesting. I found this amazing white space, and it came out amazing and [I’m just] excited for people to try it.”