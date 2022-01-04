A parent got a very unexpected surpize when she discovered her 10-year-old son comforting his infant brother in the early hours of the morning – as he didn't wanted to disturb her rest.

A video clip capturing the heart-warming moment at the house of Gloria McIntosh went viral on TikTok last month.

The Ohio mother of six set up a baby monitor in the nursery where her 18-month-old toddler sleeps. However, she probably didn't expect one of her elder children to attempt to share the parental burden when the toddler woke up in the middle of the night.

As Ms McIntosh stated on TODAY Parents, she always told her children that the truest test of a person’s character is what they do when nobody is there to see it.

“The baby woke up in the middle of the night,” Ms McIntosh said. “I heard him fussing so I just checked the camera to see if he would just fall back asleep and saw his brother showing the best example of love and patience.

“He stayed with him for almost 30 minutes trying to get him back to sleep. I eventually came in and got the baby, and asked my son why he didn’t just come and get me.”

The reason he close to do so was especially considerate. With Mason and five other children to look after throughout the day, the youngster wanted to do his bit to help out.

“He said he wanted me to get some rest, because I did a lot that day. While parenting is not his responsibility, just the fact that he understood that he is his brother’s keeper, and considered my long day as a mom, is much appreciated,” Ms McIntosh’s video caption read.

At the end of the clip, he climbs into the crib to comfort his younger brother. The video, posted to TikTok on the 19th December, has already ammased a remarkable 5.6m likes, and over 80k comments.

“I was smiling the whole time,” Ms McIntosh added. “He has a love for Greyson that is unspeakable. I can’t even really explain it.”

“How you saw him treat his brother is how he is. He steps up.”