A woman has turned to Reddit after her brother-in-law revealed he had feelings for her after she went wedding dress shopping with his fiancée.

She posted in the “Two Hot Takes” Reddit thread, which is a podcast known for reacting to Reddit stories. The post began with her prefacing that she has been married to her husband for five years and she views her brother-in-law as the older brother that she never had.

“When he started dating a girl about two years ago, I went out of my way to make sure she knew she had a friend in me if she wanted since we’re the only girls in the family, we’re great friends now and since they got engaged three months ago, I have been helping with wedding planning and was asked to be a bridesmaid,” the post read.

After going wedding dress shopping and celebrating with brunch, the woman explained that she was left alone with her brother-in-law who told her that something was “eating at him.”

He told her that he had feelings for her but hadn’t had the courage to tell her until now.

“I completely froze and just shook my head, I told him that no, I have never thought about him in any way other than a friend and a brother and I never would,” the Reddit post continued.

“Before he said anything else I bolted back to his fiancée and the other girls there and very discreetly told her I got my period and wasn’t feeling well and would have someone come get me and then come by soon for more wedding planning. She thought nothing of it and I called my best friend to come get me.”

The woman admitted that she wasn’t sure what to do next aside from telling her husband. “Do I tell his fiancée, do I make him tell her, do I leave it, do I have my husband talk to him?” she questioned.

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to agree with telling her husband first.

“One step at a time. You already plan to tell your husband. Your husband is your teammate so decide together what to do,” one comment began. “This is such a hard situation to be in. He put you in a weird place. You’d be betraying your BIL’s fiance for not telling but if you do tell, things in the family will get weird and divided- but that wouldn’t be YOUR fault. I am pissed he did this to you. Wtf did he think you were going to do? Leave his brother for him? RIGHT BEFORE THE WEDDING??”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “You tell your husband first. Discuss everything with him and then make a plan. You are a team. Listen to what your husband thinks about talking to his brother first vs. telling the fiancé.”

“In my opinion, you and your husband should talk to his brother together and let the brother tell his fiancee. If he won’t tell her then tell the fiancee before they get married.”