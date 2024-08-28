Support truly

A bride has made the decision to ask her younger brother to not appear in any of her wedding pictures because his crutches didn’t match the color scheme of her big day.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the bride’s brother Boris explained that his sister Sophia was getting married and because he has “mild cerebral palsy” he will use either a cane or crutches to walk and assist him with balance.

“Sophia had asked me to make my cane more presentable for a wedding. (The theme was black/white) which I totally understand (my normal one is covered in stickers). I obviously get that it wasn’t exactly formal so I wrapped it in black tape, which my sister was happy with,” the post read.

On the day of the wedding itself, Boris was having more leg pain and balance issues than usual so he swapped out his black cane for blue crutches, thinking no one would be bothered by the change. However, when he was able to greet his sister at the reception, who was quick to point out the change in plans.

“She seemed awfully offended that I was using my blue crutches and asked if I could just stay seated and not have the crutches out to not ‘ruin the color scheme’. I was frustrated, but I just did it because it’s my sister and she’s right, they stood out a lot,” the post continued.

When the family began to prepare for group pictures, Boris was once again using his blue crutches to help him walk while Sophia told their mother that he was “ruining” the pictures. She also told her to tell him he wouldn’t be allowed to be in the family photos and their mother ended up taking her side in the conflict over him.

This led to the three of them getting into an argument, and Sophia started crying. “My sister’s makeup was ruined and now her pictures had ‘ugly blue crutches’ in them. Our mom told me to just leave and had the groom’s brother drive me home. I wasn’t allowed to stay for food, or the cake cutting,” Boris wrote in his Reddit post.

Family members have since all sided with Sophia telling Boris that he ruined his sister’s “special day” by “causing a fuss”.

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to defend Boris, explaining that if Sophia was so upset about the color of the crutches that they could be digitally altered to look black in the final photos.

“Your sister made a really f***ing huge deal about crutches where the color could easily be digitally altered, and the fact that they thought your inclusion was less important than the color schemes speaks volumes about what kinds of people they are,” one comment began.

“Personally if I were you, I would use this for whenever they ask you for anything until they genuinely apologize or until you feel like it. If they want something from you, just say that they should get a color scheme to do it. If they’re mad at you for something, just say ‘Why do you care about what someone worth less than a color scheme does?’ Remember, you were the one who was wronged, and it is not you who is responsible to make things right. Stand by that.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love and commitment with family and friends. They are NOT supposed to be about aesthetics. Or treating family like accessories instead of loved ones. Your family are a**holes. They’re supporting your ultra narcissistic, bridezilla of a twat sister. You shouldn’t listen to them. Obviously you’re NTA. I’m sorry your family is trash.”