Brothers die of cancer on the same day in the same hospital

A pair of brothers died from cancer on the same day in the same hospital bed, just hours apart.

Francisco Antunes Sobrinho, 52, and younger brother, Eduardo Antunes da Silveira, 38, lost their lives on 19 August. The older brother was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May 2021. One month later, younger sibling Eduardo, was told he had liver cancer.

The brothers supported one another during their fight, but their conditions suddenly deteriorated.

Eduardo was rushed to a nearby hospital in Santa Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He spent four days in hospital before passing away.

Younger brother, João Antunes Neto had been on the phone with his family discussing funeral arrangements when Francisco was rushed to the hospital.

Just a few hours later, he died in the same bed at the same hospital.

Bus driver, João, told local media: “They were so close that they died in the same hospital bed. This is one of the greatest moments of suffering in my life and in the lives of my entire family.”

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

The brothers were buried at Santa Cruz Public Cemetery, just 24 hours apart. Mayor, Paulo César declared three days of official mourning in the city.