Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Heming Willis has reflected on memories she has shared with her husband Bruce Willis on their 14th wedding anniversary. .

To mark the occasion, the 44-year-old model shared a video montage on Instagram on Tuesday (21 March), with clips of their 10-year vow renewal in 2019.

The video, accompanied by Coldplay’s “Fix You,” shows the bride walking down the aisle with her two flower girls before she is met by Bruce.

She and Bruce, 68, then share a kiss before the family celebrates with them. It ends with two group shots of their blended family.

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009,” Emma wrote in the caption.

“I’m so happy we did.”

Emma thanked everyone involved in the vow renewal, including Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and Bruce’s daughters, Rumer and Scout, who performed as wedding singers during the intimate ceremony.

Stephen Eads, Bruce’s longtime friend, officiated the wedding in 2009 and the renewal in 2019, Emma said in the caption.

She continued: “Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime.”

“And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

It comes after Bruce revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard star was initially diagnosed with aphasia last year. In March 2022, the Die Hard star’s family announced he would be “stepping away” from acting after he had been diagnosed with the condition, which was “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

But he was given a more specific diagnosis after the condition progressed.

Last month, in a joint statement shared with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, his family revealed Willis’s condition has progressed.

“We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” they wrote.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they added.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.

The statement is signed by Willis’s wife Emma, his ex-partner Demi Moore and their five children.

Bruce and Emma share Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8. He is also dad to Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Belle, 29, whom he shares with Demi Moore, 60.

Read more about Bruce Willis’ diagnosis here.