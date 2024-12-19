Bruce Willis’ daughter shares new video with dad as she gives major life update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout, has shared an important life update as she shared a new personal video with her dad.

The 33-year-old posted a photo dump on Monday (16 December), including a series of moments from her life.

The images included a selfie of her in a cap that reads, “ACTOR”, a screenshot from her Spotify Wrapped, a picture of her mother and The Substance star Demi Moore, a box of wool and memes.

Interspersed among the posts was a personal video of a close moment with her dad and Die Hard star Willis in a close embrace.

Scout is the daughter of Moore and Willis who were married for 13 years. The family announced Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February last year. The star retired from acting due to a brain disorder known as aphasia – a condition that affects speech and language abilities.

In the montage, she announced casually, “Some December, and a formal announcement that I’m an actor now fyi”, revealing that she was officially following in the footsteps of her A-List parents.

The video of her sharing an embrace with her dad, who has largely been out of the limelight since the diagnosis, sparked a flurry of supportive comments.

“Your whole family is so wholesome I’m a fan of each every one of you now,” wrote one person.

open image in gallery Willis with his daughter Scout ( Instagram/ScoutLaurueWillis )

“The Dad hug” commented another with an emotional emoji.

Moore shared an update on her ex-husband earlier this month as she told CNN, “Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.”

She continued: “I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.”

open image in gallery Bruce Willis and his daughter Scout embrace in new video ( Instagram/ScoutLaRueWillis )

Moore added: “I mean, obviously it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it.”

In an announcement confirming the condition, the family called the condition “a cruel disease,” they also said that “FTD is the most common form of dementia.” In addition, “because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”